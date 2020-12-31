More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    15 Days is the Average from the Moment of COVID-19 Infection until Hospitalization

    COVID-19 admissions to Tico hospitals are at a very critical level

    By TCRN STAFF
    0
    0

    Must Read

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    15 Days is the Average from the Moment of COVID-19 Infection until Hospitalization

    During this COVID-19 Pandemic, health services, especially hospitals, have been under constant pressure, highly compromising the installed hospitalization capacity...
    Read more
    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    Coastal Hotels Report 90% Occupancy by the End of the Year Despite Beach Restrictions

    The National Chamber of Tourism (CANATUR) reported that coastal hotels qualify as "excellent" the occupancy for the end and...
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Rain and Cold Will Remain in Costa Rica

    The summer weather will have to wait several more days this end of the year since Costa Rica is...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    During this COVID-19 Pandemic, health services, especially hospitals, have been under constant pressure, highly compromising the installed hospitalization capacity of the availability of intensive care beds, said Mario Ruiz, medical manager of the Costa Rican Social Security (CCSS).

    From mid-November to date, a high occupancy has been observed, reaching at a time when the institution was at the top of critical ICU beds, in which the institution has the latest resources to save the lives of people in serious condition. of imminent death.

    As part of the situation analysis sessions carried out by the Fund, it has been identified that, it takes place on average:

    15 days from the moment of contagion of a person until requiring hospitalization

    18 days stay in intensive care units

    10 days admission to general hospitalization

    Therefore, the intensity of the demand for hospital services will be consistent with the intensity of the infections that occur. This occupancy dynamic generates fluctuations in hospital occupancy which can occur in a matter of hours in the course of the same day. This month, an average daily admission of 22 people to intensive care units has been registered.

    Data from the CCSS as of December 26th state that there were 33 free critical ICU beds; however, eight of these were blocked. And yesterday there were 22 free critical ICU beds and five unavailable.

    The maximum goal of 359 intensive care beds. It currently has 341 licensed, of which 5 are pediatric critical care and 109 are adult critical care. At noon on Monday, there were 82 adult critical ICU beds occupied, which means an occupancy of 80%. The remaining are 227 severe ICU beds, which represent an occupancy of 63% (147 occupied beds).

    Previous articleCoastal Hotels Report 90% Occupancy by the End of the Year Despite Beach Restrictions
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    15 Days is the Average from the Moment of COVID-19 Infection until Hospitalization

    During this COVID-19 Pandemic, health services, especially hospitals, have been under constant pressure, highly compromising the installed hospitalization capacity...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Dryness of the Cornea and Red Eyes are Frequent Evils with the Arrival of Telework

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    If you notice that your eyes are red and dry, one of the causes is that you could be spending a lot of time...
    Read more

    Tico Health Authorities Reduce Confinement for Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients from 14 to 10 Days

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Version # 17 of the COVID-19 Surveillance Guideline, published today by the Costa Rican Ministry of Health, establishes that close contacts of a confirmed...
    Read more

    Pfizer Vaccines Against COVID-19 will Arrive in Costa Rica Every Week

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Once the COVID-19 vaccines are in the country, the pharmaceutical company Pfizer projects that shipments of the doses will be made every week thereafter....
    Read more

    Eliminate Phlegm to Avoid Super Infections

    Health TCRN STAFF -
    Phlegm is a bodily fluid secreted by the mucosa of the respiratory system and its main function is to keep the lower respiratory passages...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    And engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica