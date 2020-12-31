More
    Coastal Hotels Report 90% Occupancy by the End of the Year Despite Beach Restrictions

    By TCRN STAFF
    The National Chamber of Tourism (CANATUR) reported that coastal hotels qualify as “excellent” the occupancy for the end and beginning of the year, despite changes in restrictions announced by the government.

    Recently, the authorities announced that as of December 31st, the sanitary vehicle restriction will be from 7:00 p.m. and the hours of permanence on the beaches will be from 5:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., this to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

    Rubén Acón, President of Canatur, said that the occupancy in beach accommodations reaches even 90%. Acón insisted on the need for tourists to respect all health protocols when visiting tourist sites and to avoid any type of crowding. The hotels are among the list of exceptions for the sanitary vehicle restriction, yes, tourists must present a copy of the reservation in case of being stopped by traffic officials.

    SourceJuan Soto
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
