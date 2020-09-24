The Hotel Association of Costa Rica sent a letter to government authorities in recent days, urging the opening of the casinos that are located inside their lodgings. While hotels can open with a capacity of 100% and 50% for common areas such as restaurants or swimming pools, however, so far they must keep the casinos closed.

Juan Carlos Rodó, a member of the hotel sector, indicated that the casino service is a transcendental part of the hotel economy, which would even generate more than a thousand jobs.

Rodó indicated that in the document sent by the Association to the government, they made it clear to authorities that they have strict health protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which were presented to the authorities months ago, according to the Costa Rican Association of Casinos, at least two thousand workers have their contracts suspended since March.