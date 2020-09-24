The Board of Directors of the Public Transport Council (CTP) announced through a press release issued last weekend, how student transport units will be able to circulate adapting to the vehicular restriction that is maintained due to the pandemic.

The student transport service union units will be able to circulate again (after a suspension period of more than 5 months) at a fixed schedule from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, as long as they adapt to the license plate restriction rules that apply to other vehicles in the country.

Thus, on weekdays the following plates may not circulate:

Plates ending in 1 and 2 will not circulate on Mondays

Plates ending in 3 and 4 will not circulate on Tuesdays

Plates ending in 5 and 6 will not circulate on Wednesdays

Plates ending in 7 and 8 will not circulate on Thursdays

Plates ending in 9 and 0 will not circulate on Fridays

The Executive Director of the CTP, Manuel Vega Villalobos, assured that the approval of the measure was given after the Executive Power transferred the restriction agreement to the CTP and the Council established the terms in which this type of service may be activated from now on.

It was there when the Board of Directors analyzed the situation that has arisen in the last 6 months and has triggered the complaints of the carriers for not being able to circulate during this time.

Limitations to transit

Although carriers are authorized to circulate, they will not be able to offer paid public transport services of any kind, because the school year was suspended for the remainder of 2020.

As Manuel Vega pointed out: The Traffic Police could eventually establish the requirements to avoid the transportation of people, trying to achieve a demand that does not have these permits”.

The news comes to give a half respite to the union that has not been able to operate since last March 30th, when this school year was suspended, since the two proposals that were made in advance were rejected by the Board of Directors of the CTP, as well as the one requested by the group of carriers regarding the performance of private services, delivery of products or undertakings and the family use of the unit.

The measure announced this week will be valid for two months and may be limited, extended, or eliminated according to the parameters established by the health authorities and the Public Transport Council.