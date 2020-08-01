The government will implement new vehicle circulation restrictions during August, due to the increase in COVID-19 cases. The conditions of the restrictions will vary depending on whether the period is on the closing or opening phase.

The month of August will have opening periods at the beginning and end of the month, from the 1st to 9th and from the 22nd to 30th, and a closing stage, from the 10th to 21st, to control COVID-19 cases.

Orange alert

For the orange alert cantons, the circulation period will be from 5 am to 5 pm throughout the month. However, there will be differences between the number of days that can circulate in the opening and closing phases.

During the opening phase, vehicles will be able to circulate 5 days a week: they will be restricted one day during the week and one day on the weekend.

The following is the programming of the programmed restriction according to the last number of the license plates:

Monday: 1 and 2

Tuesday: 3 and 4

Wednesday: 5 and 6

Thursday: 7 and 8

Friday: 9 and 0

Saturday: Even number (0, 2, 4, 6 and 8)

Sunday: Odd number (1, 3, 5, 7 and 9)

For the closing phase, vehicles will only be able to circulate twice a week: once during the week and once during the weekend. These days are set according to the same order of plates per day.

Yellow alert

For the cantons on yellow alert, vehicular traffic will be freer, since vehicles will be able to circulate on weekends from 5 am to 7 pm, and Monday to Friday from 5 am to 10 pm. In total, vehicles will be able to circulate 5 days a week and they will only be restricted one day during the week and another day during the weekend.

The restriction follows the same order of license plates per day.

