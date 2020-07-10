The length of stay in hospitals of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) by patients requiring medical attention for the COVID-19 disease increases with age. This was detailed by Román Macaya, executive president of the institution.

The official noted that patients 18 years of age or younger have been hospitalized for an average of three days, while those 41 years of age and older are in the hospital ward or even the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for up to 11 days.

Macaya acknowledged that these figures reflect, not only the fact that older adults (+65 years of age) carry a “very important” risk factor for complications from COVID-19, but there is also the middle age group between 41 and 64 years of age with factors that also threaten their health.

These are diseases such as:

Hypertension

Diabetes

Obesity

Smoking history

Cancer

Asthma

“Those diseases that tend to be more prevalent and frequent in older adults, can also occur in middle-age adults and every day it is occurring more in even younger people, it is a sample of biologically advanced age, not only chronologically advanced” he explained.

Based on the above, Macaya pointed out that it is shown that young people can also end up with prolonged hospital stays and even in intensive care, due to complications from the disease.

More self-awareness, less hospitalizations

Taking these statistics into account, the CCSS President emphasized that, as more care has been taken so that people with risk factors do not become infected, there will be a decrease in hospitalizations.

“As people with risk factors are more protected, they are less likely to saturate the health system,” he said. The health authorities reiterated the need to carry out social distancing, as an effective measure to avoid contagions.

Likewise, the population is urged to make purchases in supermarkets by a single family member and also be willing to help older adult neighbors who so require purchases, to avoid their exposure in public places.

Macaya also emphasized that, since June 27th, the use of face masks is mandatory in most public places, like transport services, restaurants, shops, supermarkets and banks. “We must all focus on protecting ourselves, protecting our families and the country in general,” he stressed.

Carlos Alvarado, President of the Republic, acknowledged this past week that the increase of cases in the country is due to an increase in social activities such as meetings and parties that involved the breaking of social bubbles.

Molecular virologist Christian Marín-Müller explained to that an increase in frequency of large gatherings makes it much easier to lose control and track of cases, indicating recent studies showing that just by talking, viruses accumulate in the air. It has been demonstrated that, if you talk for 10 minutes, there will already be enough accumulated virus particles suspended in the air for people around you to become infected.

