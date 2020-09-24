The Rincón de la Vieja Volcano has maintained constant activity in recent weeks and this week it registered one of the most important eruptions so far this year.

From 2011 to the present, the volcano located in Liberia has maintained constant activity and this year one of the largest eruptions was generated in January.

Javier Pacheco, expert from the Costa Rica Volcanological and Seismological Observatory (OVSICORI), referred to the characteristics of the event that took place in the natural colossus.

Pacheco indicated that, although material fell, no lahars were generated, which are common in the Rincón de la Vieja Volcano.

The Rincón de la Vieja is the only active in the Guanacaste Mountain Range.



