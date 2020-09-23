More
    Intangible Cultural Heritage Award Opens its Registration Period for Applications

    By TCRN STAFF
    The scope of intangible cultural heritage is vast and varied. From what goes unnoticed on a daily basis, such as the particular forms of language; to traditional knowledge materialized in multiple artisan objects; festivities, games, and popular beliefs; legends, couplets, chants, and songs; the agricultural and culinary knowledge rooted since time immemorial, and thus, all this goes through an endless number of cultural manifestations that make up the national identity.

    Immersed in this multiplicity of manifestations of culture are the people, groups and communities that keep them in force, and to recognize this work, the Emilia Prieto Intangible Cultural Heritage Award was created, and the reception of applications is now open. The deadline to present the person or group candidate for this recognition is November 27, the last business day of the month.

    The award for the winning person or cultural group consists, according to Decree No. 9211, of “an economic prize equivalent to fifteen basic salaries of a 1 A professional of the Civil Service”, that is, 8 million colones.

    According to decree No. 38772-C, the Emilia Prieto National Intangible Cultural Heritage Award will constitute in recognition of the cultural work of a lifetime, which has evidenced a decided level of contribution to the strengthening of the environment and Costa Rican cultural development, within any of the following cultural manifestations:
    – Oral traditions and expressions, including language;
    Traditional arts of performance;
    – Social and ritual uses, and festive events;
    – Knowledge, procedures and uses related to nature and the universe;
    – Traditional craft techniques;

    Contact information
    The information required to submit an application must be consulted through the page www.patrimonio.go.cr.
    There you will find a poster with links to four documents: participation bases, application form, application form on experience of the applicant, and a glossary of related terms.

    The interested person must download, print, complete, sign and scan the two forms and send them to the email: [email protected].

    In addition, if it is necessary to clarify doubts, they can be raised by this same email, or by calling 2010-7420, with Paola Salazar, head of the Intangible Cultural Heritage Unit.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    Via Beleida Delgado
    Previous articleCosta Rica With a Very Active Participation in the 75th (Virtual) UN General Assembly
