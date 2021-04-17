The young “gamers” Danny Carvajal and Marco Sibaja will be the representatives of Costa Rica in the regional stage of the FIFA eNations Series 2021, the most important World Championship for National Teams in FIFA as far as eSports is concerned.

Carvajal (a neighbor of Barva de Heredia) and Sibaja (of San Rafael de Heredia) were the winners of the first and second place, in the final for Costa Rica of this tournament, which took place at the Game Lab de Monge, in Escazú. Now they are preparing to represent the country in the tournament that will begin on April 23rd.

Numerous participation



The competition drew more than 1,000 esports players from across the country. It was sponsored by Monge and the official backing of the Costa Rican Football Federation. The semifinal and final matches for Costa Rica of the FIFA eNations Series 2021 were played under the Bo1 modality (Best of one, that is, the best of a game). The first place reached its position after successfully overcoming 5 competition brackets: 1 of the round of 32, 1 of the eighth, 1 of the quarters, 1 of the semifinals and 1 of the final.

Monge, official sponsor of the local phase of the FIFA eNations Series 2021, awarded first place with a PlayStation 5; while the second was given a “gamer combo” consisting of a table and a gaming chair, as well as a JBL Quantum Series headset.

For their part, the third and fourth place, Andrés Vargas and Hiram González, recieved a purchase order for $ 200 and $ 150 respectively, to exchange for items at the Monge store in Escazú, with the endorsement of FIFA.

The FIFA eNations Series 2021 is a competition, endorsed by FIFA



The first phase is played in each country. Subsequently, they participate in a regional stage and then a World Cup in which the 24 best teams in the world participate. For the local phase, Fedefutbol was in charge of ensuring compliance with the rules that govern this sport.

The qualifying stage started on March 18th and started with 512 keys or series. From there 32 players came out who won the ticket to participate in the tie, which took place between Thursday 8th and Friday April 9th.

Finally, the four players who faced each other in the semifinal and the final that were held on Saturday 10 at the Gamer Lab de Monge were defined. During the qualifying process, players from different parts of the country participated. There were gamers from Puntarenas, Liberia, Guadalupe, Escazú, Alajuela, Turrialba, Desamparados, Tibás, Jacó, Cartago, Heredia and Curridabat.

First time participation



“We are excited that Costa Rica is participating for the first time in the FIFA eNations Series 2021. We know that Danny and Marco will do their best to stop the country. Seeing so many players from different places participating in the local phase of this tournament, shows us that the gamer community is continuously increasing in the territory and is attentive to show their skills and abilities in events of this type.

“At Monge, we not only seek to offer gamers the latest in hardware, software and accessories for eSports and video games, but also unique experiences that support their growth,” said Carlos Fernández, Monge Brand Manager.

Final phase



The final phase of FIFA eNations Series 2021 will be played in a face-to-face 2v2 tournament for National Teams in Copenhagen, Denmark, consisting of 2 players who will play a game on PS4. To reach that final, players must qualify among the first two places in the regional qualifiers, in which Costa Rica is included within the North American Region, according to Roberto Borrego, Costa Rica FIFA eNations Series 2021 Competition Manager.