A Book on Costa Rican Biodiversity is Published in Australia

Motivated to publicize the “natural treasure” that is the biodiversity of Costa Rica, those in charge of NatureArt Lab, a school of art and natural history established in Canberra, Australia, published the first book on this subject in that country.

The representatives of the institutions and those in charge of the project presented the first edition this past Friday. They are the scientist from the Australian National University, Damian Esquerré, and the botanical artist, Julia Landford.

“We travel through different exotic places in the world, looking for animals and natural places to photograph and make art. The work is dedicated to the charming country of Costa Rica and its inhabitants, who are facing the misfortune of this Pandemic”, it consists of 232 pages in which the exuberant vegetation and splendors landscapes are highlighted. For us, Costa Rica was a very important place to show, due to its unique biodiversity,” Esquerré said in a video published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Biodiversity

The authors explained that, in early 2020, they led an expedition around the country, in which they invited several photographers. As a result of the trip, the images used in the 232-page publication emerged. The institution assured that, in 2022, it will be carrying out a second expedition.

“Costa Rica has about 6% of the planet’s biodiversity, both in species and in ecosystems, and yet it only represents 0.03% of the world’s territory,” the institution added.