Ticos Adopt Quiet Quitting to Seek a Balance Between Personal and Work Life

The excessive workload would be the reason why many collaborators lose interest in going the extra mile or “putting on their shirt”, which is why many Ticos are adopting “Quiet Quitting”to seek a balance between personal and work life, according to Gabriela Roberti, talent specialist at GrupoInnova.

It is a labor trend which has to do with the work for which they were hired and put barriers on the workload.And it is that quiet quitting is a response to the exhaustion that many employees have been suffering as a result of the pandemic due to Covid-19.

Clear guidelines

“Collaborators must ask their supervisors for the responsibilities of the position and project delivery dates and also show management indicators of achievements and progress so as not to fall into this situation,” said Roberti.

On the other hand, managers must organize group and individual meetings, measure which activities are of interest to each person who makes up the team and distribute tasks based on them, showing a commitment to support and interest in building long-term relationships, Roberti concluded.