More
    Search
    Culture & Lifestyle
    Updated:

    Art Magnum and Art Podium Present Timeless Treasures, Virtual Art Exhibition

    By TCRN STAFF
    1
    0

    Must Read

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Art Magnum and Art Podium Present Timeless Treasures, Virtual Art Exhibition

    The exhibition will display the vibrant aesthetics and artistic capabilities that emerged in the country as it transitioned from British colonial rule to becoming an independent modern nation.
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Extends Closure of Land Borders for Tourists Until March 1st

    The Government of Costa Rica extended the closure of land borders for tourists until next March 1st, due to...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Offers International Visitors Great Experiences to Enjoy a Romantic Trip

    Having fun as a couple on a zip line, watching a whale or a sloth up close or participating in a cocoa ceremony are some of the experiences that await couples in Costa Rica.
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Art Magnum and Art Podium are presenting “Timeless Treasures” an impressive online art exhibition in Singapore Art Week. Starting from January-30th, the artworks will showcase prominent pioneers of modern art movements in India. The exhibition will display the vibrant aesthetics and artistic capabilities that emerged in the country as it transitioned from British colonial rule to becoming an independent modern nation.

    As India grappled with its new status of an sovereign nation, these artist started a movement to develop their own language – a powerful combination of the indigenous history and the rich cultural heritage of India. As the name suggests the artwork on display are truly timeless and appeal to all sections of the art fraternity.

    The works on display is an eclectic mix of different artistic mediums expressions. The show has brought together over 40 artworks sourced from its own collection, from private collectors across the world and from the artists.

    They include paintings, drawings, etchings and sculptures by modern masters such as Jamini Roy, M F Husain, J Swaminathan, F N Souza, Akbar Padamsee, Jogen Chowdhury, Sakti Burman, B Prabha and many others. The works have either been published or have been authenticated by experts and are of known provenance.

    Timeless Treasures is supported by the Indian High Commission in Singapore. We are honoured and grateful to have His Excellency Mr Kumaran Periasamy as our special guest who made the opening address.

    Singapore Art Week

    Part of Singapore Art Week (SAW) 2021, Timeless Treasures will be hosted on www.artpodium.com.sg that will run from Jan 22-30, 2021. Join in as ‘Art Takes Over’ the streets and the digital realm during the 9th edition of SAW 2021 – the Singapore’s visual arts calendar’s pinnacle event.

    On the occasion, Saurabh Singhvi Director of Art Magnum said “Art Magnum is collaborating with Art Podium to present a unique exhibition during the Singapore Art Week (SAW) called “Timeless Treasures”. The exhibition showcases works of Modern and contemporary Indian Masters and presents a great opportunity to collectors and art enthusiasts all over the world to own one of the masterpieces. It truly represents the vibrant art scene in India and is an ode to some of the great artist we have had over the years”

    Art Magnum’s current director, Saurabh Singhvi, is taking his legacy forward and has been working for the welfare and promotion of Indian art all over the world. It has worked tirelessly to further the cause of Indian artists striving for excellence.

    Art Magnum was established to pay homage to established artist as they have worked meticulously to put Indian art on the global scene and at the same time promote young and upcoming talented artist to nurture the future of Indian art. Art Magnum has prided itself to present different medium of artistic expression ranging from the traditional to the modern to the contemporary to the experimental.

    Art Magnum was founded with a vision to provide Indian art a platform to showcase its true ability and to support upcoming artist and craftsmen.. Since its inception in 1986, SSPPL has been working in the field of art and crafts. It’s founder Late Shri Prakash Chand Singhvi was a visionary figure who always wanted to further the cause of Indian arts and crafts.

    For more information on the show, you can visit the Website: https://artpodium

    www.propertiesforsaleincostarica.com

    SourceNishit Priya/W Five Communication Pvt Ltd
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleCosta Rica Extends Closure of Land Borders for Tourists Until March 1st
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    Art Magnum and Art Podium Present Timeless Treasures, Virtual Art Exhibition

    The exhibition will display the vibrant aesthetics and artistic capabilities that emerged in the country as it transitioned from British colonial rule to becoming an independent modern nation.
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    The Children’s Museum of Costa Rica Arrives at Your Home Via the Web by the hand of “Mishka”

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    So that you can continue to enjoy its attractions, almost a year after the Pandemic, the Children's Museum of Costa Rica moved to the...
    Read more

    Three things you can do to improve your healthy lifestyle

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    We all know it’s important to stay healthy, but it can often be difficult to find the time to think about what we need to do to stay healthy
    Read more

    Rio de Janeiro Rules Out Celebrating its Famous Carnival in 2021 Due to the Pandemic

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    Rio de Janeiro ruled out celebrating its famous Carnival in 2021, which the samba schools planned to hold in July, due to the rebound...
    Read more

    Santa Cruz: Festivity of Santo Cristo de Esquipulas is Declared Intangible Cultural Heritage of Costa Rica

    Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
    “Celebration to the Santo Cristo de Esquipulas”, also known as “Demanda de Esquipulas”, “Fiestas al Cristo Negro” or “Fiestas al Negro Pencón”, takes place annually from January 14 to 18 in the canton of Santa Cruz, province of Guanacaste of Costa Rica
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years