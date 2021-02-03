More
    Costa Rica Extends Closure of Land Borders for Tourists Until March 1st

    By Beleida Delgado
    Beleida Delgado

    The Government of Costa Rica extended the closure of land borders for tourists until next March 1st, due to the state of national emergency for the novel Coronavirus. The measure was extended the previous January 29th with the publication in the official gazette of decree 42690-MGP-S, signed by President Carlos Alvarado Quesada, as well as the Ministers of the Interior and Police, Michael Soto Rojas, and of Health, Daniel Salas Peraza. This decision maintains the impediment of entry to the territory to all international visitors through the border posts with Nicaragua and Panama.

    Permanent residence.
    Temporary residence.
    Specials.
    Non-residents, of the stay subcategory.

    Insurance requirement
    As a requirement, people in this last group must also be up to date with the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) or, failing that, they will have to have travel insurance. The latter will have to cover at least the accommodation and medical expenses generated in the event of contagion by the novel Coronavirus, equivalent to the costs of admission to a hospital with a minimum coverage for 22 days as well as accommodation for that minimum period.

    In addition, “they must carry out the corresponding procedures to order their insurance situation before the Costa Rican Social Security Fund during the validity of the insurance”, establishes article 3 of chapter 1 of the expanded decree (that is, 42690-MGP-S of October 2020).

    Quarantine order


    At the time of entry, the respective immigration authority must make the corresponding control to issue and notify the foreigner of a sanitary order of isolation for 14 days. This is mandatory and must be fully complied with during the person’s stay in the country.

    Through a statement, the Presidential Office indicated that the validity of the measure will be reviewed and analyzed by the Executive in accordance with the epidemiological behavior of SARS-CoV-2.

    SourcePaulo Villalobos
    ViaBeleida Delgado
