More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Offers International Visitors Great Experiences to Enjoy a Romantic Trip

    Be it a honeymoon or just reinforcing your emotional ties, look no further than the Land of Pure Life

    By TCRN STAFF
    3
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Offers International Visitors Great Experiences to Enjoy a Romantic Trip

    Having fun as a couple on a zip line, watching a whale or a sloth up close or participating in a cocoa ceremony are some of the experiences that await couples in Costa Rica.
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    This is How Experts Explain the Drop in COVID-19 Cases in Costa Rica

    January 2021 showed a drop in the statistics of both infections and the demand for intensive care beds for...
    Read more
    EducationTCRN STAFF -

    The University of Costa Rica Will Evaluate English Proficiency of Students Who Complete High School

    The School of Modern Languages from the University of Costa Rica (UCR) will apply during 2021 a digital standardized...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Having fun as a couple on a zip line, watching a whale or a sloth up close or participating in a cocoa ceremony are some of the experiences that await couples in Costa Rica. And all this in a country open to tourism: since last October 26, a negative RT-PCR test result for national and foreign passengers arriving by air is not necessary for entry to Costa Rica, nor is it necessary to enter into quarantine.

    1.The happiest country in the world
    The happiness of the country of “Pura Vida” is written in its DNA. Costa Rica is one of the fastest growing international destinations, in which tourism is one of the engines of the Costa Rican economy.

    It is one of the oldest democracies in America, and it is a country of peace, having abolished the army more than 70 years ago. In addition, it is home to one of the five Blue Zones in the world, the Nicoya Peninsula. It is the only Blue Zone in Latin America and the largest in extension in the world, which concentrates more than 800 inhabitants over 90 years of age.

    2.Get to know a route dedicated to cheese
    In the Turrialba area, known for its Volcano, one of the ‘greats’ in Costa Rica together with the Arenal Volcano, Irazú Volcano and the Rincón de la Vieja Volcano, a thematic route has also been developed taking advantage of the’ Turrialba ‘cheese, one of its most characteristic products.

    In addition to gastronomy, the couple can also delve into the “Tico” culture with a view of the Guayabo National Monument or experience nature in the Turrialba Volcano National Park, which has reopened after several years of closure.

    3.Experience the ‘Wellness Pura Vida’
    Get a massage with volcanic stones heated in water with temperatures between 50 and 65 degrees and placed in a therapeutic way on the skin such as the outdoor spa treatments on Montezuma beach in the province of Puntarenas; or bathe in waters and volcanic mud in certified sites such as the hot springs near the Rincón de la Vieja Volcano National Park in Guanacaste or La Fortuna de San Carlos, will allow the lovebirds to enjoy a relaxing bath in the middle of nature.

    4.Observe a sloth up closely
    In the rural areas of Costa Rica it is possible to meet a sloth slowly crossing the street or resting in the crown of a tree by the road. But also, for those who want to know more about their way of life, they can visit the Sloth Sanctuary, on the southern coast of the Caribbean and near Chauita. This organization is dedicated to the care and rehabilitation of rescued sloths, and hopefully, a newborn sloth can be spotted at the sanctuary.

    5.Discover nature in the country with the highest density of biodiversity
    With more than half a million species, Costa Rica has 6.5% of the world’s biodiversity and stands out as one of the best places in the world to explore flora and fauna. A quarter of its territory is protected by national parks and reserves.

    These places have an astonishing variety of ecosystems, including tropical rain forest, tropical dry forest, cloud forest, mangrove forest, the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific coast, and miles and miles of coastal reefs. In addition, the great diversity of flora and fauna that can be seen with the naked eye is the best learning about biodiversity.

    6.Participate in a cocoa ceremony
    The cocoa bean is packed with magnesium, calcium, and antioxidants and is considered to have benefits for the heart. To experience its healthy benefits and discover the history and culture of Costa Rica, nothing better than participating in a cacao ceremony in the style of indigenous peoples. Thus, sitting in a circle, you can enjoy the ceremonial drink, made from boiled cocoabeans and participate in chants and mantras to the sound of traditional instruments.

    7.Go whale watching
    Marino Ballena National Park, on the southwestern Pacific coast, is a renowned humpback whale watching site, but is also known for the sand formation called the Tómbolo. During low tide, this formatio looks like a whale’s tail from the air, and from land you can walk on it, observing a real whale’s tail.

    In addition to Uvita beach, where the tombolo is located, there are other beaches within the Protected Wild Area: Bahía, Colonia, Ballena, Arco and Piñuelas, and even without seeing whales in the sea, the views are spectacular.

    8.Enjoy one of the best coffees in the world
    Savoring a Costa Rican coffee will be the finishing touch of the after-dinner table for lovers of this drink. To learn more about the history and culture around coffee, in different regions of the country guided tours are organized that explain the origin and treatment of the bean in its different stages. The couple will also be able to check out other sweet delicacies of the Costa Rican gastronomy such as milk cartons, flakes, cotton candy or cakes.

    Resonance Costa Rica

    SourceTCRN Staff
    Via Beleida Delgado
    Previous articleThis is How Experts Explain the Drop in COVID-19 Cases in Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Offers International Visitors Great Experiences to Enjoy a Romantic Trip

    Having fun as a couple on a zip line, watching a whale or a sloth up close or participating in a cocoa ceremony are some of the experiences that await couples in Costa Rica.
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Yokasta Valle Will Give Free Self-defense Classes for Tico Women

    News TCRN STAFF -
    “In the end it is to make a difference, not only for me, but for women so that we have the same opportunities, make a difference
    Read more

    80% of the Vaccines Against COVID-19 that Costa Rica Receive in February Will be For People Over 58 Years of Age

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The National Commission for Vaccination and Epidemiology made a variation in the distribution of the immunization campaign.
    Read more

    Tica Yokasta Valle Retains World Boxing Title

    News TCRN STAFF -
    The Costa Rican Yokasta Valle retained her 105-pound title from the International Boxing Federation, after defeating the Japanese Sana Hazuki
    Read more

    New Forest Inaugurated in Carrillo to Mitigate Desertification and Drought

    News TCRN STAFF -
    With the planting of 100 trees, the State of Israel Forest was inaugurated this Thursday in Carillo, Guanacaste. The creation of the new forest...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years