Photography in Costa Rica Contest to Assess All that Happened  Last Year

Until February 27th, 2022, photography lovers will have the opportunity to express through their lenses what they learned to value the most in the last year. What it meant to return to those places that leave you breathless and above all to return to share adventures with your accomplices.

“We want to invite photography enthusiasts and professionals to the Una Foto EXTRA contest so that through photography they can capture those unrepeatable moments and remember what we value in life,” says Lingie Granados, curator-director of F de Imagen.

10 winners

10 winners will be chosen who will have their photograph printed in 20×30 inches, in museum-quality, exhibited from March 10 to April 09, 2022, in F de Imagen, in Barrio Amón. A selection of the 3 most outstanding photographers will be made, who will receive a Polaroid Now type instant camera and a Polaroid i-Type Color film. Once the exhibition is over; the winners will be able to collect their photographs at the JBP-Reyma facilities located in Barrio Amón.

How to participate

All those interested in participating must be -of legal age, Costa Ricans or residents- may enter www.fdeimagen.com/unafotoextra to detail the rules of the contest and be able to participate.

Proposals will be uploaded in the “Contest Reception” form until February 27, 2022, to then be evaluated by the jury, announcing a verdict on March 3, 2022, through the contacts provided in the form and announced in the mentioned social networks.

The jury that will give the verdict is composed of:

Lingie Granados, graduate in photography from Veritas University and Master in Management and Cultural Policies from the University of Barcelona, ​​Spain.

Marta Aguilar, art director, set designer, artistic producer, and the current director of the media outlet San José Volando.

Dennis González, Chivas Regal Brand Manager for Costa Rica.