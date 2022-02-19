1,200 Central American Students Will Benefit from Scholarships for Secondary Studies and Agroindustrial Careers

Nearly 1,200 young people from Central America and the Dominican Republic will benefit from a scholarship program to study careers related to the agricultural industry. These incentives will be granted by the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) through two support programs through its Social Support Foundation.

These are the Bicentennial Scholarships and the CABEI-Zamorano Foundation Scholarships. The first seeks to support young people to graduate from high school. Meanwhile, the second will support university studies. In addition to Central Americans, young people from Cuba and Colombia will be included.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

The objective is to support young people with academic excellence so that they have the tools that allow them to complete their education. The Bicentennial scholarships have funds of US$ 5.6 million, which will be awarded during the 2022-2028 period. A minimum of 25 and a maximum of 50 will be awarded for each beneficiary partner country. It will include teaching material, electronic devices, connectivity, uniforms and food.

The educational centers and the beneficiaries will be selected by each ministry or secretariat assigned in each country. Among the requirements of the students is that they have financial need and outstanding performance in studies, among other requirements.

The CABEI-Zamorano Foundation Scholarship program provides the opportunity to specialize in sustainable agriculture, agribusiness and natural resources at the Escuela Agrícola Panamericana Zamorano (Honduras). The participants will be low-income students, with academic excellence from the SICA region, Cuba and Colombia.

In this case, the non-reimbursable financing covers undergraduate programs with duration of 4 years in the period 2022-2026. It will start with an annual scholarship per country and an additional one will be added each year until reaching 40 among the 10 countries in 2026.

Those interested can apply for the admission scholarship in 2023 from now until October through the website www.zamorano.edu. A selection committee will evaluate the applications.