    Costa Rica is the Country Preferred by Americans to Study outside their own Country

    By TCRN STAFF
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Costa Rica is the country preferred by Americans to study outside their country, according to the report known as Open Doors. And in the world, it is located in the 10th position of a total of 25 of the most important destinations where Americans want to study. All the figures in this report correspond to the period prior to the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

    First in the region
    According to Open Doors, a total of 8,333 American students were in Costa Rica pursuing a degree or learning Spanish. The races were not disclosed. Below the country were destinations such as Mexico, Peru, Ecuador, Argentina, and Chile, the study added.

    Similarly, in 2019 a total of 1,240 Costa Ricans chose to study college in the United States. This represents an increase of 7.2% compared to 2018. That year 1,157 Costa Ricans chose to study in the northern nation. This increase was the highest among Latin American countries with at least 500 students in US universities.

    Do you want to study in the USA?
    The United States Embassy in Costa Rica supports international education through specific programs for Costa Ricans. Last year: three received a Fulbright Laspau scholarship, one was the recipient of the Hubert H. Humphrey Scholarship, five obtained a scholarship from the Global Undergraduate Scholarship Program, three were part of the Study of the United States Seminar – SUSI), 31 participated in the International Visitors program, ten represented Costa Rica in the Young Ambassadors Program, especially for young persons, leaders in their communities, four study their professional career with a Fulbright scholarship.

    The Open Doors report reveals that, for the fifth consecutive year, the United States received more than one million international students (1,075,496) during the academic year 2019-2020 (Pre-COVID). This group represents 5.5 percent of all college-bound students in the United States.

    TCRN Staff
    Via Beleida Delgado
