This past weekend, two people needed emergency rescue after illegally entering the Turrialba Volcano National Park. According to the National Commission for Risk Prevention and Emergency Attention (CNE), the first rescue by the Fire Brigade occurred after two people entered the volcano on Saturday night, and one of them had an accident with a broken leg.

The second rescue occurred early Sunday after a woman (of 30 tourists who entered the volcano through an illegal area) had an accident that affected her mobility. Being very close to the crater, rescuers from the Fire Department, Red Cross, Police Force, and Park Rangers had to use ropes in the rescue that lasted about eight hours.

As a result of these types of situations, the director of the Central Conservation Area of ​​the National System of Conservation Areas (SINAC), Rafael Gutiérrez, indicated that they are working on a bill that would punish those who enter prohibited areas with jail and fines.

“We also have a joint effort with the environmental prosecutor’s office to be able to adequately notify the violators of this activity, who through social networks offer tours in restricted sites,” said Gutiérrez. The director added that the call for people not to enter these prohibited places has been reiterated on several occasions.

Those who enter illegally are exposed to mud currents, ashfall, and cliffs

The National Commission for Risk Prevention and Emergency Attention (CNE) called on the population to take care of their lives avoiding illegal entry into the volcanoes. In the case of the Turrialba Volcano National Park, since 2012 the closure of the visit to this place was recommended due to its increased volcanic activity.

Guillermo Alvarado, a volcanologist at the CNE, explained that there are sectors with precipices, where people can be affected by falling ash, hypothermia, ballistic impacts, and mud currents. According to the institution, illegal entries have also been reported in the Poás, Rincón de la Vieja, and Arenal volcanoes.