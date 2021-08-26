Tico Entrepreneurs Have an Opportunity To Obtain A Scholarship With the 2021 Entrepreneurship Support Project

The “2021 Entrepreneurship Support Project” will allow 25 entrepreneurs in the country to train and improve their skills thanks to the scholarships awarded by the National Learning Institute and the Ministry of the Economy.

Until August 27nd, those interested can apply for one of the scholarships that will cover 95% of the total cost. The program is divided into eight modules in which topics such as: business model, target market, costs and price estimation, financial model, business management, creativity and innovation, principles of balanced scorecard and formalization will be developed.

Portrait of a happy businesswoman working at her office desk

Strengthening business capacities

“In times of pandemic, this initiative represents an opportunity for people who are undertaking and require support and collaboration from the State for the development and strengthening of their business capacities, in order to consolidate their businesses in the market,” said Victoria Hernández , Minister of Economy.

The requirements to opt for a scholarship are:

– Be of legal age

– Be registered as an entrepreneur or micro-business with the MEIC

– Have a business with growth potential

– Be active and generating sales (minimum six months onwards)

– Registered as a taxpayer with the Ministry of Finance (MH)

– Willing to redesign your business strategy

– With basic knowledge in Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs), which allow to handle computer equipment in the Office package: Word, Excel and Power Point

– Have computer equipment and Internet access

– Committed to starting and completing the training process in its entirety

– Willing to sign a scholarship contract with the INA for 95% of the cost of the training process

– Willing to assume and cancel the remaining 5% of the cost of the scholarship

Photo: Nick Morrison

8 weeks

The course will last 8 weeks. It will be taught from September 27th to November 21nd of this year and will be totally virtual. To apply you must complete the information on the digital form from the National Learning Institute. Those who obtain the 95% scholarship must pay the amount of ¢ 26,000.