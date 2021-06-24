More
    Pandemic Reinforces Costa Rica Attractiveness as a Global Destination for Wellness Tourism

    Industry generates $ 3.4 billion annually

    By TCRN STAFF
    TCRN STAFF
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Costa Rica had a very wide range of wellness services, but we had them conceptualized as such,” said Laura Barrantes, president of Wellness Costa Rica and representative of the country before the organization of Global Wellness Day.

    “The pandemic caused by Covid-19 fuels the strategy of positioning the country as a world destination to develop wellness tourism, since travelers will be in search of countries that project a healthy and relaxing lifestyle”. So concludes the expert Ms. Barrantes.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Inviting all travelers to consider wellness programs

    “In 2021, the country is working on this premise to invite all travelers to consider the enhancement of a market niche such as the wellness segment, which allows them that much-needed contact with nature, under biosecurity conditions, to improve this mental health so affected, not only now by the pandemic, but for some years ago with the phenomenon known as burnout, which has seen its effects increased precisely due to the global health situation “, he explained Barrantes.

    Thermalism, spa, meditation, yoga, physical exercise, forest therapy, thalassotherapy and therapeutic massages are part of the activities sought by tourists who love wellness. They also seek services related to preventive health and weight loss. A key part of the growth of Costa Rica as a destination has been the professionalization of services related to well-being in recent years.

    A very wide range of wellness services

    “Costa Rica had a very wide range of wellness services, but we had them conceptualized as such. Given the growth of the segment, which has even been adopted as a lifestyle by many people, it was necessary to insert them as part of the country’s tourism product, ”added Barrantes.

    La Fortuna, Nosara, the South Pacific, the Nicoya Peninsula (cantons of the Blue Zone), Ujarrás, Santa Teresa and the South Caribbean, are considered the hot spots of well-being in the country, according to the Costa Rican Tourism Institute ( ICT).

    “Each of these places has an integrated offer that allows them to identify them as ideal for wellness. We cannot speak of a destination as wellness only because it has 50 yoga studios”, the expert analyzed.

    The country competes with Mexico, Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Thailand and Singapore for the attraction of tourists from the United States and the main European markets, such as Spain, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

    Mexico ranks first at the regional level and number eleven worldwide in the tourism wellness market, generating $ 10.5 billion annually. No other Latin American country appears in the global top 25.

    That 54% of the national territory is covered with forest is a great advantage over other countries, since many of the wellness activities involve contact with nature. This segment generates around $ 3.4 billion annually worldwide, according to figures from the Global Wellness Institute.

    The ICT began working on the strategy to position the country as a wellness destination in 2016. There is even the Costa Rica Wellness Association, with 20 member companies, which seeks to promote the development of businesses dedicated to this industry.

    Profit From Tourism

    The wellness industry moves $ 3.4 billion a year. These were the fastest growing segments during 2020, according to the Global Wellness Institute (figures in percentages):

    – Public health and personalized or preventive medicine (+23.5)

    – Fitness of the body and mind (+21.4)

    – Real estate dedicated to wellness and lifestyle (+18.6)

    – Wellness tourism (+14)

    – Healthy food, good nutrition and weight loss (+12.8)

    Resonance Costa Rica

    Source: Jeffry Garza
    Via: Guillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleIs It Possible to Manage More Creative Employees?
    Next articleGet to Know About Famous Literary Works of Costa Rica
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News

