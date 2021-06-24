Get to Know About Famous Literary Works of Costa Rica

Costa Rica is a paradise in Central America, surrounded by the Caribbean and the Pacific. It has recently become a popular tourist destination, causing thousands of people around the world to dream of visiting it.

If you are reading this, you are part of that part of the dreamers. But don’t you think it’s time to make your dream come true? It may seem like all you have to do is book your plane tickets and figure out what’s going on there.

However, not all passengers take it all so easily. Many of them try to get to know the history and culture of the chosen country and then get into its atmosphere. And this approach has a right to live because you can review photos on social media and watch videos falling in love with the country, but no one guarantees that you like and understand the local culture. Literature offers a unique way to learn more about all countries, and Costa Rica can impress people with its literature. Here are some good Costa Rican books for you:

Manuel Arguellon: “La Trinchera”

You’ve probably heard of this author while studying at university and maybe you’ve even read one of his creatures. If not, it is time to do it. Manuel Arguellonis, the man who influences people. La Trinchera is a historical novel about the struggles of Juan Rafael. It is an important stage in the history of the country.

“Costa Rican Multipurpose Patio Shrub”

“Costa Rica – Smart culture! Jane Koutnik’s Essential Guide to Customs and Culture”

If long historical novels are not literature you want to read, consider looking for this or a similar guide written for the general public. This book will give you an overview of all areas of Costa Rican life, including politics, national cuisine, religion, culture, and education. Have you ever thought about exploring the country so fast? The book contains 168 pages, but its size is sufficient to give you an idea of all the important details of the structure of the country. There have been some changes since the book was published, but most of the information is still relevant.

“Wildlife Travel Guides Costa Rica”: Les Beletsky

We all admire the nature of Costa Rica, and this guide is for people interested in exploring the most common animal species that live in Costa Rica: birds, reptiles, mammals. The book contains more than 300 colorful images and can be a manual for any traveler who wants to learn about these animal species and identify them in real life. This book and a trip to Costa Rica will help anyone who wants to have new sensations. If you are a student, you should do your best to get here during recess.

“El camino del viento: the adventures of a naturalist on the remote shores of the Caribbean”: Archie Carr

Although this book was published a long time ago, in 1956, it can also be useful for travelers today. The author is a professor of zoology, a research partner at the American Museum of Natural History, and a founding company working on the conservation of sea turtles. This book helped the author raise awareness about the danger of sea turtles and establishes a movement to protect them. Archie Carr collected many interesting stories while searching for turtles on the Caribbean coast and is willing to tell us about them in this book.

“La Moto”: García Monge

As you read this book, you can’t believe a 19-year-old wrote it. El Moto is a realistic novel that describes the social problems of the time. This novel was one of the first literary works of the 20th century to be written less formally and promoted a liberal mindset. The main theme of this novel is a love story. The educated young man fell in love with a woman from a wealthy family. The Moto, however, speaks of the class division and the tolerant ridicule of the peasants. Therefore, you must strive to get an education and be a higher class person.