More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Program Will Promote Safe Environments for Women Travelers in Costa Rica

    It involves the tourism sector and communities to contribute for prevention work in unsafe situations

    By TCRN STAFF
    7
    0

    Must Read

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    National Geographic Society Recognizes Costa Rican Biologist For His Leadership in Protecting the Environment

    The National Geographic Society / Buffett Prize was awarded this year to Bernal Rodríguez, professor and researcher at the...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Being a Father Is Not Having Measures Of Time Or Conditions

    In Costa Rica, Fathers day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June. The date was adopted from the United States, taking Saint Joseph as an example
    Read more
    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    The Indigenous Sisters Who Created Lagoons Mixing Ancestral Practices With Scientific Knowhow

    The ancestral practice with which Magdalena, Marcela, and Lidia Machaca, three sisters have created 71 lagoons
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    A new program of the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) and the National Institute of Women (INAMU) seeks to create safer environments for women travelers. It is the SOFIA Network, which will achieve its objective by promoting gender equality in the national tourism industry, preventing violence against women and creating safer environments for those who travel alone.

    The Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Segura, explained that the initiative is designed for all women who work directly and indirectly in tourism, and for tourism companies in the country. “The network is the first distinctive with a gender perspective in the Costa Rican tourism industry. Companies that join the program will be trained and become promoters. A visible seal in their establishments will identify the companies committed to the program,” said Segura.

    SOFIA Network Operation

    The course to obtain the seal is open to all companies and people who provide a tourist service or product. In the case of companies, they must have a physical or legal identity card, and at least 80% of their staff must take the course to join the program, as well as use the seal and be part of the network. The validity of the course is 2 years and to receive it, interested persons must register through this link or through the email [email protected].

    Institutional interest to invest efforts in the tourism industry

    Marcela Guerrero, Minister of the Status of Women, explained that in times of pandemic, it is of institutional interest to invest efforts in the tourism industry and its speedy recovery, “aware that it is an important sector that is made up of businesswomen and female collaborators”.

    As part of the program, the institutions presented a “Guide to good security practices in tourist operations”, which gathers a technical basis that tourism service providers can put into practice during their operation to increase the safety of their visitors.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    SourceMarianela Sanabria
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleThree Public Shows are Already Authorized to Pre-Sale Tickets for 2022 in Costa Rica
    Next articleMedicinal Plant Manages to Lower Viral Load Of COVID-19
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    National Geographic Society Recognizes Costa Rican Biologist For His Leadership in Protecting the Environment

    The National Geographic Society / Buffett Prize was awarded this year to Bernal Rodríguez, professor and researcher at the...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    National Geographic Society Recognizes Costa Rican Biologist For His Leadership in Protecting the Environment

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    The National Geographic Society / Buffett Prize was awarded this year to Bernal Rodríguez, professor and researcher at the School of Biology of the...
    Read more

    Reforestation Process in “La Sabana de San José” Comes to an End After 13 Years

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    After completing the maintenance period stipulated in the Una Nueva Sabana contract, Scotiabank formalizes the closure of the project
    Read more

    Sustainable Forest Management Goes Far Beyond The Problem of Deforestation

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    Sustainable forest management goes far beyond the problem of deforestation and reforestation, it has to do with societies and people.
    Read more

    The Challenge of Restoring Green Life In Latin American Countries

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    if we all nature eat fruits, it is preferable not to throw away the seeds, but to let them dry and store them in a bag so that on the way we spread them.
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »