The Development of Artificial Intelligence Continues its Unstoppable Advance

Technological singularity is defined as the point from which a civilization has reached such a technological development that it has no turning back. From that moment on, it will not be possible to predict the direction or the consequences that the advances will have in the future, and many technologists place that point at the moment in which the first Artificial Intelligence or AI becomes aware of itself. (In fact, many works of fiction place the beginning of hostilities between human beings and conscious machines not at the moment when one of the parties violently attacks the other, but when the AIs begin to wonder about the meaning of their existence or about the possibility that they are also beings with souls.)

The process of creating non-organic intelligence is more complicated than initially thought, since one of the requirements that were traditionally considered infallible to detect authentic AI, the Turing Test, has already been overcome by computer programs that simulate intelligence human. According to Alan Turing, the mathematician who created the test, to pass the Turing Test it is necessary for the program to fool 70% of human beings who talk to it for five minutes. Companies like Amazon are already working intensively through AWS to create machine learning tools for AI, and Bezos’s company is certainly not alone.

Microsoft Azure

If you had asked anyone from the 1990s and early 2000s about a company related to computer science, the answer would have been “Microsoft” in 90% of the cases. Although this hegemony has been in question for years, the company founded by Gates has not wanted to be left behind on the subject of AI, and in its tool Microsoft Azure offers learning for AI and machines.

But there are many more functionalities, among which three stand out:

1. Internet of things

When we talk about the internet of things, we are talking about the connection of the machines that populate our homes (refrigerators, washing machines, television, coffee makers and with time, even toilets), our work centers (printers, computers, … ), and even our cities (cars, traffic lights or parking ticket vending machines) to the internet constantly. Of this

In this way, they will be able to collect and process all kinds of information that will help make human life more comfortable. To correctly implement the Internet of Things, an AI will be necessary to manage and interpret the information.

2. Blockchain

The blockchain is the technology that, among many other things, has made the emergence of cryptocurrencies possible and that according to its supporters will end up greatly streamlining and thinning the bureaucracy. Furthermore, AI expert Professor Ahmed Banafa believes that implementing blockchain alongside AI would further increase its efficiency.

3. Mixed reality and AI

Mixed reality would have come to implement virtual reality in a single device. Environment that immerses the user in an environment totally alien to physical reality, and augmented reality, which combines reality with virtual elements thanks to a device that is interposed between the human eye and reality. At a Las Vegas event, a presenter from Bill Gates’ company gave a lecture in English while an AI controlled a hologram that delivered the same lecture in real time in Japanese alongside the human lecturer. It seems that this time the time for AI has come.

How will the emergence of a non-human intelligence with the potential to be far above human affect the economy?

Artificial intelligence and its impact on investment

Investing in long-term technology or trading technology stocks (being aware that tools such as financial leverage in online trading generate risk for the investor) are two ways to try to get on the Artificial Intelligence train. But just as the very emergence of true AI raises misgivings among some futurologists, investors and traders should be just as cautious.

In addition, some analysts believe that a bubble around AI has been creating for a few years. And the companies developing it must be careful about the level of exposure of the capital that goes into investing, perhaps combining investment in cutting-edge technology with more conservative investments.