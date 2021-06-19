More
    Three Public Shows are Already Authorized to Pre-Sale Tickets for 2022 in Costa Rica

    By TCRN STAFF
    Three public shows -with dates between March and April 2022- already have authorization from the Costa Rican Ministry of Economy, Industry and Commerce (MEIC) for the pre-sale of tickets.

    These are the Jorge Drexler 2022, X Knights 2022 and Raphael 2022 events, whose forward sale plans for tickets have the approval of the Consumer Support Department. The realization of the events will depend on the alerts for COVID-19 for those dates. At the moment, the cantons with a yellow or orange alert do not have authorization for public shows.

    Events on hold

    Raphael’s concert was originally scheduled for June 2020, while Drexler’s was expected for last November. None could be carried out. To date, the Ministry of Health has not authorized mass concentration activities that require a sanitary authorization for their execution.

    This limitation includes concerts, public shows, fairgrounds, bullfighting activities, caps, sports activities with the public, popular festivities, community shifts and entertainment activities in shopping centers. The official websites of Raphael and Jorge Drexler still do not include Costa Rica in their tours.

    Previous articleThe First Tica to Compete in Paralympic Games is preparing for Her Participation in Tokyo 2021
