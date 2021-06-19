More
    The First Tica to Compete in Paralympic Games is preparing for Her Participation in Tokyo 2021

    Camila Haase talks about her preparation, challenges and, above all, the help her sponsors give her, which make it easier for her to develop in sports

    By TCRN STAFF
    Despite being a woman, in a sport that is not as popular in the media as swimming and having a disability, Camila Haase has shown that her achievements are well regarded by those that believe in inclusiveness and diversity.

    Fortunately, the Tica swimmer always had good results since she entered the pool. In her first tournament she won a bronze medal and soon the doors were opened to her with the Swimming Federation and the Olympic Committee and later with a scholarship from Icoder.

    Camila’s story

    Camila Haase is 21 years old. Due to complications at birth, Camila’s left arm was amputated below the elbow, which did not stop her from becoming an athlete who began swimming training at the age of three.

    She made her Paralympic debut at the Rio 2016 Games, becoming the first Costa Rican woman to compete in the Paralympic Games. On her way to Tokyo 2021, she dominated the 2018 Barranquilla National Open winning four gold medals.

    “It has not been an easy road, sport is a path of discipline and determination that is difficult and having the support of my family has been motivating to move forward and continue my sports career to get to Tokyo,” Haase said.

    Resonance Costa Rica
