More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Athletes from Non-Traditional Sports Position Costa Rica at the World Level

    Costa Rica is a land full of talented and competitive people

    By TCRN STAFF
    12
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Athletes from Non-Traditional Sports Position Costa Rica at the World Level

    This is the first time in history that Costa Rica reaches the Olympics in artistic gymnastics
    Read more
    EntertainmentTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rican Film “Clara Sola” Will Have Its World Premiere At The Cannes Festival

    The Costa Rican film "Clara Sola" will have its world premiere at the prestigious Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Held Extraordinary Central America-Spain Summit

    Costa Rica held this week an extraordinary summit of leaders with the member countries of the Central American Integration...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Our country does not live on football alone. However, despite having continental or world champions in non-traditional disciplines, soccer remains the rage of Costa Rican people. With a national team that has 10 games without winning, and constant disappointments and waves of negative comments that fill social networks with trash, soccer still keeps up the support of all of its sponsors intact, while other medalist athletes in their areas pick up the crumbs.

    Furthermore, the last time Costa Rica participated in the Olympic Games, in soccer discipline, was in 2004, in Athens, 17 years ago. After that, it has been failure after failure, despite the economic benefits that football has, unlike the rest of the country’s athletes.

    In our case, while soccer is shipwrecked in its own fiascos, the rest of the sports have included athletes of the highest level possible:

    In athletics, we have the Vargas sisters. Andrea got her ticket to the Olympics, thanks to her gold medal at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. The youngest of the Vargas sisters, Noelia, got her pass last weekend in Coruña, after stopping the clock at 1:30:43 in the 20-kilometer race. Both also have current national and Central American records in their respective categories.

    Sherman Guity will also go, but to the Tokyo Paralympic Games in the 100-meter dash. In BMX, Cartaginian Keneth Tencio has led Costa Rica over the top, by qualifying himself for the Olympic Games, in Freestyle. This Costa Rican athlete rubs elbows with the best riders in the world and will seek a medal in Tokyo.

    In boxing, women have been the ones who have said “present”. Yokasta Valle is the current world champion after retaining the International Boxing Federation belt at 105 pounds. Hanna Gabriels fought on April 2021 and defeated the Mexican Martha Patricia Lara and left the world titles in 3 weights and 4 different divisions. In cycling, the Costa Rican María José Vargas will be, along with Andrey Amador, those who will compete in route through our country in the upcoming Olympic competitions.

    Other classified

    For her part, in gymnastics, the 18-year-old, Luciana Alvarado, got a pass to the Olympic Games after winning the bronze and gold medal at the Pan American Gymnastics Games that took place last weekend in Brazil. This is the first time in history that Costa Rica reaches the Olympics in artistic gymnastics

    Besides accomplishing that feat, it is worth mentioning that the discipline of surf already gave us 2 tickets to Tokyo; first, with Brissa Hennessy and, second, with Leilani McGonagle. And yet there are more athletes in other sports where, step by step, Costa Rica becomes visible on the world map thanks to their respective individual performances.

    In advance, we apologize to other athletes that we have not mentioned yet, but who have excelled in different sports. And the list still goes on, all over a land full of talented and competitive people.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

      Subscribe

      * indicates required
      / ( mm / dd )

      Source Walter Herrera
      ViaBeleida Delgado
      Previous articleCosta Rican Film “Clara Sola” Will Have Its World Premiere At The Cannes Festival
      - Advertisement -

      LEAVE A REPLY

      Please enter your comment!
      Please enter your name here

      - Advertisement -

      Latest News

      NewsTCRN STAFF -

      Athletes from Non-Traditional Sports Position Costa Rica at the World Level

      This is the first time in history that Costa Rica reaches the Olympics in artistic gymnastics
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      More Articles Like This

      Costa Rica Held Extraordinary Central America-Spain Summit

      News TCRN STAFF -
      Costa Rica held this week an extraordinary summit of leaders with the member countries of the Central American Integration System (SICA) meeting the Executive...
      Read more

      Southwest Airlines Resumes Operations to Guanacaste Airport

      News TCRN STAFF -
      This past Sunday, June 6th, Guanacaste Airport – member of the VINCI Airports network – welcomed the first of the daily flights of the...
      Read more

      Costa Rica Presents Its Educational Offer at NAFSA 2021 Fair

      News TCRN STAFF -
      The Foreign Trade Promoter (PROCOMER), plus 15 universities in the country participate in the NAFSA 2021 Annual Conference & Expo fair.
      Read more

      Vaginismus: What It Is and How to Cope with It

      News TCRN STAFF -
      Vaginismus is a female sexual dysfunction. The muscles around the vagina contract involuntarily. This causes a partial or total closure of it, causing pain...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -
      © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

      Language »