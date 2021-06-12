More
    Search
    Entertainment
    Updated:

    Costa Rican Film “Clara Sola” Will Have Its World Premiere At The Cannes Festival

    The feature film is directed by the Costa Rican Nathalie Álvarez

    By TCRN STAFF
    9
    0

    Must Read

    EntertainmentTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rican Film “Clara Sola” Will Have Its World Premiere At The Cannes Festival

    The Costa Rican film "Clara Sola" will have its world premiere at the prestigious Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Held Extraordinary Central America-Spain Summit

    Costa Rica held this week an extraordinary summit of leaders with the member countries of the Central American Integration...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Southwest Airlines Resumes Operations to Guanacaste Airport

    This past Sunday, June 6th, Guanacaste Airport – member of the VINCI Airports network – welcomed the first of...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The Costa Rican film “Clara Sola” will have its world premiere at the prestigious Directors’ Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival, in France. The feature film, directed by Costa Rican Nathalie Álvarez, is about Clara (played by Wendy Chinchilla), a withdrawn 40-year-old woman who experiences a sexual awakening as she begins a journey to free herself from the repressive religious and social conventions that have dominated her life.

    The film was filmed entirely in Cosa Rica, in the towns of Vara Blanca de Heredia and Poasito de Alajuela between February and March 2020 and is a production that involved companies from five countries: Hobab (Sweden), Pacifica Gray (Costa Rica), Need Productions (Belgium), Resolve Media (USA) and Laidak Films (Germany).

     A long process

    “It was a long process, taking many years of work, little by little it has progressed (…) we were able to film in seven weeks before the Pandemic began last year”, The representative of Pacifica Gray, Marcelo Quesada, commented.

    Clara Sola is Pacifica Grey’s second project at the Cannes Film Festival. The company produces and distributes quality Costa Rican cinema directed by directors who have their own style. The first participation in the festival was with him after the short film Lucía en el limbo by Valentina Maurel in 2019

    Nathalie Álvarez is a Costa Rican-Swedish screenwriter and director, studied acting, directing and screenwriting in Costa Rica, Sweden and the United States. She co-wrote Entre Tú y Milagros, winner of the Orizzonti Award for Best Short Film at the 2020 Venice Film Festival and is developing her second feature film, “The Wolf Will Tear Your Inmaculate Hands”, at the Torino ScriptLab 2021.

    Promoting the careers of director from all over the world

    The 53rd edition of the Directors’ Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival in France will take place from July 7 to 17. This contest stands out for promoting the careers and the first films of directors from all over the world. On this occasion, it is the first time that a Costa Rican film has been selected in this section of the festival, which has been in the making since 1969.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

      Subscribe

      * indicates required
      / ( mm / dd )

      SourceBenjamín Blanco Manley
      ViaBeleida Delgado
      Previous articleCosta Rica Held Extraordinary Central America-Spain Summit
      - Advertisement -

      LEAVE A REPLY

      Please enter your comment!
      Please enter your name here

      - Advertisement -

      Latest News

      EntertainmentTCRN STAFF -

      Costa Rican Film “Clara Sola” Will Have Its World Premiere At The Cannes Festival

      The Costa Rican film "Clara Sola" will have its world premiere at the prestigious Directors' Fortnight at the Cannes...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      More Articles Like This

      “The Nameless Call”: a Successful Short Film Filmed in Costa Rica

      Entertainment TCRN STAFF -
      A team of European filmmakers traveled to Costa Rica to shoot the short film: "The Nameless Call", which has won multiple awards. They include,...
      Read more

      Costa Rica Launches the: “Attractive and Friendly Zone” for Audiovisual Production

      Entertainment TCRN STAFF -
      Costa Rica announced this past week that the South Pacific of the country will become the first "Film Friendly Zone", an attractive and friendly...
      Read more

      Costa Rica and its “Pura Vida” Stand Out in the Series ‘The Good Doctor’

      Entertainment TCRN STAFF -
      Who does not remember the great role our country played in the 1990s, when “Jurassic Park” was released, an island full of ferocious dinosaurs...
      Read more

      Netflix to Premiere Documentary Filmed in Costa Rica with Famed NaturalistSir David Attenborough

      Entertainment TCRN STAFF -
      Neither the Coronavirus nor the global confinement managed to prevent the renowned naturalist Sir David Attenboroughfrom filming in Costa Rica part of his new...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -
      © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

      Language »