Get To Know The Five Best Botanical Gardens In Costa Rica

If you are a nature lover, Costa Rica has always been known for having some of the best botanical gardens in the world. Inviting you to discover the unique flora species, where there are also parallel activities such as hiking, bird watching, as well as the possibility in some of weddings and meetings.

A diverse list

On the list is the Botanical Orchid Garden, located in La Garita de Alajuela and which stands out for having a great variety of orchids as its name implies, visitors in addition to appreciating them can see the cultivation process in its laboratory and its aquatic gardens.

Also included is the Lankester Botanical Garden, in Cartago, which was precisely selected to represent Costa Rica at the Kew Orchid Festival 2021, in England. In the Guácimo area there is the Caribbean Botanical Garden, which has a collection of tropical plants made up of national and foreign species.

The list is complemented by the Else Kientzler Garden, in Sarchí, with 7 hectares of land made up of different types of gardens, more than 2,000 tropical plants and spaces for relaxation, meditation and celebrations; as well as the Monteverde Butterfly Garden