Are you an entrepreneur of the health sector in Costa Rica? An opportunity has being opened for you

Ticos with innovative ideas in the health sector and who are taking their first steps as entrepreneurs, have the possibility of obtaining the necessary tools to strengthen their business idea.

How? Through the Regional Business Competition of: Yo Emprendedor, which for the first time incorporates the category of Innovation in Health. In alliance with the Roche company, it will allow the winner to have mentoring, training, accompaniment and the possibility of networking.

For the pharmaceutical company, this synergy is a way of strengthening its ties and contributions to the innovation ecosystem in Central America, within the framework of its Sustainability enabler.

Yo Emprendedor is a space, at the Central American level, for training and business validation. Among the objectives are to make visible, train and provide tools to entrepreneurs with high potential nationally and internationally, so that innovation, business and investment are linked.

How to take part?

The Yo Emprendedor competition is one of the largest training and challenge platforms in the Central American region for those who start a business. It has three training stages that add up to six sessions in total, a specialized mentoring program and a series of challenges accompanied by tools that seek that each entrepreneur can professionalize their business. It also provides access to different networking spaces with a network of entrepreneurs, investors and chain agents.

The new category seeks innovative initiatives in health in the areas of care, prevention or research. People interested in participating can enter www.yoemprendedoracademy.com

and complete the registration form with basic information about the idea or project. There is time until August 31st to fill out the form.

Many expectations

The executive director of Yo Emprendedor, Luis Ramírez assured that there is a lot of expectation with the new category that joins the competition in 2021. To this he added that the tools will be of great support to the participants. They will also serve as a boost in innovation issues for a sector that migrates through new methodologies and inventions for the benefit of patients.

“Through this training and challenge space to grow each business idea hand in hand with professional and functional content, we hope to promote entrepreneurial talent in the health sector in Costa Rica”, Ramírez reaffirmed.

Impact for the patient

Melissa Delgado, Director of Corporate Affairs for Central America and the Caribbean at Roche, emphasized that through alliances, impact solutions can be generated. This will allow it to face current and future challenges for health systems.

“Through our Sustainability enabler, we seek to create value in society, and collaboration with Yo Emprendedor allows us to support and promote innovative ideas and projects that enable new opportunities for patients,” said Delgado.

Yo Emprendedor has been in existence for 14 years and has impacted 5,600 business ideas. According to the organization’s page, 600 business proposals from Central America participate per year. 70% of them come from Costa Rica. Another relevant fact is that 55% of the initiatives are led by women.