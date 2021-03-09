More
    Updated:

    Scholarships Will Be Granted to Women Who Wish to Study Engineering in Costa Rica

    Those interested in winning one of the scholarships must demonstrate their ingenuity, creativity and ease in solving a fictitious problem

    By TCRN STAFF
    The Fidélitas University has already opened the call for its Eng. Sandra Cauffman Scholarship contest, which offers five women the possibility of pursuing one of their engineering careers. The contest takes place this year under the slogan “More female engineers” and as in previous editions, it will award a 50% scholarship to study at the College level.

    “We want to inspire more women to explore the possibility of a career in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM); legitimize their desire to develop professionally in these areas of knowledge”, commented Emilia Gazel, vice-rector of the Fidélitas University.

    Mode of participation is different from other years

    To compete for one of the scholarships, those interested must demonstrate their ingenuity, creativity and ease in solving a fictitious problem that they must solve through the University’s link.

    “This time the participant will be the commander of a crew heading to Mars; however, their ship suffers a malfunction that makes it land in an inhospitable area and they only have a few hours to reach the planet. It is here where the interested party will have to analyze all the elements to take her healthy crew to the base,” the university reported.

    Requirements

    As a requirement of the contest, the women who participate must be in their last year or finishing high school, also working on their baccalaureate degree. Likewise, they must have obtained grades of at least 85 points in their last two years of school or in the baccalaureate tests.

    One of the five scholarships will be awarded to a student from a public high school; the second one from a public technical school, the third to a student from a private school, the fourth to a graduate student already with a high school diploma and the fifth to a working woman without university studies. The deadline to participate is next November 22.

