The problem of plastics was the inspiration for Costa Rican designers Óscar Hernández and Donato Morales to create the collection they will present on Saturday, May 18th, at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week San José under the Toribio & Donato brand.

More than 5,200 plastic bottles are part of each of the pieces that will parade during the 7th edition of this event, which will take place from May 15th to 19th, 2019, in the capital. The collection has the name of 52. “Of those 5,210 bottles we took 420 yards of fabric with which we made a collection with more than 130 pieces, in which there are bags, coats, pants, dresses”, said Hernandez.

A great variety of accessories may be designed by recycling plastics

Óscar Hernández and Donato Morales joined in 2018 to merge their two brands, Toribio and Donato, respectively, giving life to Toribio & Donato.

His intention when using this special material is to make a call about the problems that are experienced not only worldwide, also in the country with the theme of plastic. “This is an example of why garbage, plastic, straw is such a severe polluter, we transform plastic waste into a material that will have many years of useful life”, explained Hernández.

More than being a challenge they describe it as a “fun” process, working with 100% recycled materials, from accessories to clothing. “Garbage has never looked so sexy”, added the national designer.

New ways to use plastics for fashion

Toribio was created in March 2014 by Hernández, an agronomist immersed in the world of design, whose influence comes from having grown up in a rural environment and who also has a master’s degree in Sustainable Development.

For his part, Morales has a specialization in the Technical Institute of Fashion in Mexico, and more than 14 years of experience in the industry. To develop these designs they had the help of Arthur Huang, the founder, and CEO of Miniwiz Co, a company established in 2005, dedicated to recycling and reusing industrial waste.