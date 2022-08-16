Costa Rica Bids Farewell to the U-20 Women’s World Cup After Losing 5-0 to Spain

Spain defeated the host Costa Rica 5-0 this past Saturday in the second date of Group A of the U20 Women’s World Cup, a result that allows the Hispanics to lead their group and eliminate the host team from the competition.

The goals of the match, played at the National Stadium in San José, were scored by Sonia Majarín (26), Ariadna Mingueza (33), Inma Gabarro (62p), Ane Elexpuru and Salma Paralluelo (90+4).

With the biggest win of the tournament, Spain has six points, the same as Brazil, but with a greater goal difference in favor, followed by Australia with three and Costa with zero. With the defeat, Costa Rica becomes the first team to be left without options to advance to the next round. On the 16th, Spain will face Australia and Brazil will face Costa Rica, for the two slots at stake for the quarterfinals.

A monologue of passes

Spain did not negotiate, it kept the possession of the ball taken from behind, and the game was a monologue of passes, combinations and snails, until exhaustion, in search of spaces towards the rival goal. With the player of FC Barcelona, ​​Julia Bartel, with freedom of movement to generate superiority in duels, and raises by band, Spain locked up the Ticas in their field.

The first goal came in a header by Majarín when he got ahead of the defense in a corner kick. Mingueza scored the second of the night, after taking advantage of a defensive rebound, in Bartel’s umpteenth combination.

After the break, Gabarro scored the third, after scoring a penalty, Elexpuru scored the fourth, after a gallop of his on the right wing, and Paralluelo the fifth, in a new internment.