New Guidelines for the Entry of Foreigners to Costa Rica Comes Into Force

On August 16th, the new general guidelines for entry and stay visas for foreigners to Costa Rica comes into force. This is the new circular DG-0018-07-2022-DG-UV, General Guidelines for Entry and Permanence Visas for Non-Residents.

It indicates the name of the countries that will not require a visa to enter Costa Rica, those that will require a consular visa or a consulted and restricted entry visa, as well as the maximum length of stay and the minimum validity of the visa at the time of entry.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

Equalization of the validity for the passport

According to the Ministry of Migration and Immigration, among the changes are the equalization of the validity of the passport and the 90-day stay for some nationalities. The visa application exception has also been established for those who have a visa or residency of any category, including refuge, from the United States or Canada. This will be the case as long as the document that certifies that condition has a minimum validity of three months when entering the country.

It will be valid to come to Costa Rica with the travel document issued by the country that has given you refuge, or by the United Nations Organization (UN), known as a laisser-passer that refugees have in accordance with the entry regulations. and permanence established in these guidelines. The new directive repeals the number DG-002-2022-DG issued on February 18, 2022.