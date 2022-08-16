More
    Poás Volcano National Park Enables New Trail to Attract More Tourists

    Likewise, the capacity for tourists to enter was increased and the length of stay

    By TCRN STAFF
    To increase tourist visitation in the Poas Volcano National Park, the Laguna Botos trail was inaugurated this past Saturday, which has been restricted to visitors since April 9th, 2017. Likewise, the capacity for tourists to enter was increased to a maximum of 1,500 people and the length of stay in the National Park.

    Stephan Brunner, First Vice President of the Republic, Franz Tattenbach, Minister of the Environment, and Rafael Gutiérrez, Executive Director of SINAC and Vice Minister of the Environment, participated in the reopening.

    Favoring a greater economic reactivation

    “The reopening of this trail makes this beautiful tourist destination even more attractive, and we are sure that it will encourage more visitors to the park. With a greater influx of tourists, growth and opportunities are promoted in nearby communities. All these factors favor a greater economic reactivation,” said Brunner.

    These improvement works are added to the store, cafeteria and parking service inaugurated last July. Remember that you must buy the tickets before the visit as they are not sold on site.

    SourceBrenda Camarillo
    ViaWilmer Useche
