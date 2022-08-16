Poás Volcano National Park Enables New Trail to Attract More Tourists

To increase tourist visitation in the Poas Volcano National Park, the Laguna Botos trail was inaugurated this past Saturday, which has been restricted to visitors since April 9th, 2017. Likewise, the capacity for tourists to enter was increased to a maximum of 1,500 people and the length of stay in the National Park.

Stephan Brunner, First Vice President of the Republic, Franz Tattenbach, Minister of the Environment, and Rafael Gutiérrez, Executive Director of SINAC and Vice Minister of the Environment, participated in the reopening.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

Favoring a greater economic reactivation

“The reopening of this trail makes this beautiful tourist destination even more attractive, and we are sure that it will encourage more visitors to the park. With a greater influx of tourists, growth and opportunities are promoted in nearby communities. All these factors favor a greater economic reactivation,” said Brunner.

These improvement works are added to the store, cafeteria and parking service inaugurated last July. Remember that you must buy the tickets before the visit as they are not sold on site.