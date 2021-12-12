More
    Turrialba Volcano National Park Reopened This December 10th

    New measures will be implemented for visitors

    By TCRN STAFF
    After going from level three (erupting volcano) to level two (active volcano), the Turrialba Volcano National Parkreopened December 10th.The eruption of November 3rd caused the facilities to remain closed and to be monitored by researchers from the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica.

    New measures

    Due to this eruption, as of its reopening, new measures will be implemented for visitors, such as the accompaniment of certified guides trained in volcanology, personal protective equipment and access to protection shelters.

    The walk consists of a 7-kilometer route, with a high level of difficulty, which is why it is not recommended for people with mobility, heart or respiratory problems, warned the authorities of the National System of Conservation Areas.

