Maroon 5 Announced it will Offer a Concert in Costa Rica on April 2022

The American group Maroon 5 announced this past Friday that it will be presented in Costa Rica during April 2022. The production companies SD Concerts and Live Nation confirmed the presentation at the Coca Cola Amphitheater in Parque Viva in La Guácima.

Tickets not yet available

Although Maroon 5 indicates on its page that the tickets are available, once the sales site is entered it is not available in Eticket.cr. Faced with this scenario, the Ministry of Economy (MEIC) was consulted about the validation process for the sale of tickets, at which they declared the following:

“Before consulting the announcement of the Maroon Five (sic) concert in Costa Rica, the MEIC clarifies that under current conditions all authorization of mass events depends on the sanitary provisions issued in Executive Decree No. 43314-S”.

“This gradually enables these activities through health authorizations. As long as they allow the control of capacity and verify the complete vaccination scheme, prior to the analysis of the epidemiological scenario”.

“Due to the above, the MEIC consulted the health authority. This in order to specify the capacity for this activity. The foregoing will allow to start with the evaluation and the ordinary process of ticket pre-sale by the Department of Consumer Education and Term Sales, in accordance with the competences of this Ministry,” said the press office.

Organizer´s point of view

Juan José Rojas, general manager of 3Lieve, indicated that the management of his client before this entity was made since last November 18th. “For SD Concerts it is a great joy to be able to confirm the arrival of a triple A band like Maroon 5”.

“We know that it has a huge following in the country and, with a view to the reactivation of entertainment and job creation, as well as the return of concerts, we hope it will have a positive impact”.

“We hope again to have the support of the authorities and are waiting for the approval of the permit (for the sale of tickets) by the Ministry of Economy,” Rojas assured.

Only concert planned in Central America

Maroon 5 would arrive in the country with its 2021 tour that will close this year in Las Vegas, United States. The group will take advantage of this tour to promote their latest album called Jordi.

Before Costa Rica, dates are announced in the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay. So far it is the only concert of this group scheduled in Central America.

Second big band coming in 2022

A month before, the British band Coldplay will perform in our country in two concerts that will take place at the National Stadium. Those led by Chris Martin will offer two concerts: on March 18th and 19th with a capacity each of 40,000 people. Tickets for both shows were sold in a matter of minutes on the days they were made available to the public.

The Music Of The Spheres World Tour will begin in Costa Rica before traveling to the Dominican Republic, Mexico, the United States, Germany, Poland, France, Belgium and the United Kingdom. The guest artist for the majority of the shows will be H.E.R., along with London Grammar on select dates.