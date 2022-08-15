More
    President of Costa Rica Announces Important Reduction in Fuel Prices

    The country is buying cheaper fuels in the international market

    In recent months, Recope, the national fuel administrating entity of Costa Rica, bought cheaper fuel on the international market.These efficiencies would mean reductions of approximately ₡118 colones in diesel, ₡146 colones in super gasoline and ₡156 colones in plus gasoline, which will bring relief to the pockets of Costa Ricans.

    The President of the Republic, Dr. Rodrigo Chaves Robles, expressed on the social networks of the Presidential Palace that “we have very good news for you, Recope has been buying much cheaper fuel; Don Juan Manuel is going to Aresep right now to bring them the information that justifies a substantial reduction in the price of diesel and gasoline.”

    For his part, Juan Manuel Quesada, president of Recope, mentioned that “as, transparently, we have been indicating weeks ago, Recope has been buying cheaper and this will translate into discounts that will alleviate the pockets of Costa Ricans.”

    President requests to apply reduction

    President Cháves asked “Aresep to apply this reduction as soon as possible, hopefully, much sooner than the month they normally take.”

