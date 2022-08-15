Do You Want To Go To Qatar? If You Are An Artist, Pay Attention To This

The Cultural Department of the Supreme Committee of the Qatar 2022 Soccer World Cup is convening people who consider themselves artists, who wish to be part of the cultural events that will be presented during the soccer festival.

The selected people would be making four artistic presentations, before and at the end of each game, they will have three spaces of 15 minutes each. These shows would take place near the stadiums where the games are played and the shows will have the name of “The Last Mile”, in total they would be between eight and 12 presentations.

Likewise, they plan to give the selected artists who live in national territory between $1,375 and $2,200 per day, and for the Ticos who win the opportunity and live in Qatar, they will be giving between $550 and $825 per day.

However, each person would have to bear their expenses, such as airfare and lodging, while the organization will take care of food expenses during the days of artistic presentations and will provide them with the card that will allow them to enter Qatar.

Who can apply?:

Cartoonists.

Artisans.

Jugglers.

visual artists.

tightrope walkers

Clowns.

Graffiti artists.

Magic acts.

Paint Faces.

Cartoonists.

Musical artists.

Among others.

To register and participate in this selection, you must enter the following link: https://www.qatar2022.qa/en/opportunities/community-engagement/register-as-artist

and follow the steps indicated.

If you have questions, you can contact the Embassy of Costa Rica in Qatar at the email: [email protected]