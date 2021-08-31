Attention Preper Community, Your Plan “B” is: Moving to Costa Rica

Costa Rica is Now at Your Grasp with the New “Digital Nomad” Special Visa

Leaving the US? Are you ready to relocate?

After researching, studying, praying, and discussing a relocation, you’ve decided to take the plunge. But! Have you considered whether or not you are a good candidate for this major step?

One of the most critical factors in transitioning to a new location, whether foreign or domestic, is your ability to adapt to new situations. Is your basic temperament and personality one that is flexible? Do you enjoy new experiences and meeting new people? When faced with an abrupt change in your life, do you adapt easily or do you resist the change?

Along with adaptability are expectations. How realistic are your expectations for this move? Are you expecting a smooth and seamless transition? Thorough research, talking with other expats, and then actually visiting and spending time in the country or area of your choice will help keep your expectations well grounded.

My point is that the hassles and hard work of leaving will be worth the effort, or not, depending on your motivation. Once you make the move, your obvious choice should be…..Costa Rica!

Why Costa Rica?

This Central American country has more than we can imagine: Beautiful landscapes, volcanoes and mountains, beaches that are a paradise on earth and of course its inhabitants, who with their slogan “pura vida” teach any visitor how to live enjoying the pleasures of life.

Costa Rica is a country that has made it clear to dedicate itself with effort to taking care of its landscapes, its biodiversity and protecting the innumerable natural riches of this true paradise on earth, to offer those who visit this country an unforgettable experience.

Costa Rica’s Digital Nomad Law, a great opportunity

The recently passed law that grants visas to digital nomads in Costa Rica allows foreign nationals along with their families to live and work there for a year (extendable), while enjoying the country’s laid-back ‘Pura Vida’ way of life and its wide range of well-being benefits.

Since the COVID-19 crises started various countries have introduced special visas for remote workers because many have the chance to become digital nomads. Georgia, Estonia and Aruba recently introduced such visas, and now also Costa Rica is getting in on the trend by granting visas those international visitors who wish to carry on their current jobs from here, making it more easier for them to stay.

Currently, digital nomads enter Costa Rica as tourists and must therefore leave the country within 90 days, but with this new visa, the holder along with his/her family can stay in the nation for up to one year, with the option to extend it for an additional year.

The digital nomad visa, allows the holder to be exempt from paying local income taxes, and is permitted to open a bank account in Costa Rica. They will also continue using their own country’s driving license.

How to apply for Costa Rica’s digital nomad visa?

– You must present proof of an income greater than US$3000 per month to apply; or if you’re traveling with your spouse or family, that income can be combined to US$5000 per month.

– You’ll need to obtain a medical insurance policy that covers you throughout your stay in Costa Rica, and make a one-time payment for the visa to be issued; though that amount has yet to be determined.

– Arrivals must complete an online Health Pass before they board their flight, and local restrictions apply in areas with high COVID-19 infection rates. Travelers are advised to stay up-to-date on public health guidelines before traveling to Costa Rica.

“Resonance” in Costa Rica, a digital nomad’s dream

Have you been dreaming of working online while enjoying a tropical paradise? Do you embody a lifestyle of conscious living and are looking for similar minds and hearts to share your dreams?

“Resonance” is uniting a conscious community of Digital Nomads, Entrepreneurs, Healers, Nature Lovers and Alternative Thinkers. All set on making this world a brighter place to live. At Resonance, the aspiration is to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life.

