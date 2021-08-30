More
    Search
    TCRN
    Updated:

    “Let’s Move Safe” Campaign Seeks To Encourage Costa Rican Women To Report Sexual Harassment

    It has the support of organizations such as Mujeres en Movimiento, the CRUSA Foundation and the German Development Cooperation

    By TCRN STAFF
    4
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    A year ago, Law No. 9877 against street sexual harassment in Costa Rica was published, during which time the authorities have made 102 arrests, according to statistics from the Ministry of Security.

    The campaign is jointly promoted by INAMU, the Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE), the Ministry of Public Security, the Municipality of Desamparados, as well as other State institutions. In addition, it has the support of organizations such as Mujeres en Movimiento, the CRUSA Foundation and the MiTransporte project of the German Development Cooperation – GIZ.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    “With the approval of the Law on Street Sexual Harassment, women and citizens have the instruments to stop and punish exhibitionism, persecution, cornering and production of audiovisual material in space and public transport without the consent of the woman,” said. Marcela Guerrero, Minister for the Status of Women.

    Persecution and exhibitionism

    According to the authorities, persecution and exhibitionism or masturbation are the main harassment crimes reported in the country. In the first semester of the year, a total of 128 complaints of this crime were filed. In one year, the Courts of Justice sentenced more than 11 people, with penalties between 3 and 6 years in prison. The last one to emerge was the neighbor of Cartago who touched a woman’s private parts on public roads when she was walking with her children. He was sentenced to 4 years in prison.

    According to the third National Survey on the Perception of Human Rights of Women carried out by INAMU in 2017, 63% of people recognized that the street is one of the spaces where women are most violated.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleThey Seek To Expand Limits of the Cocos Marine Conservation Area
    Next articleDavid Gourzong Proposes to Declare the “Grand Gala Parade” an Intangible Cultural Heritage
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Culture & LifestyleTCRN STAFF -

    David Gourzong Proposes to Declare the “Grand Gala Parade” an Intangible Cultural Heritage

    "The Gala Parade means for Limonenses and for Afro-descendants a way of artistic cultural manifestation and gastronomy, to share...
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER