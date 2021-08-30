More
    David Gourzong Proposes to Declare the “Grand Gala Parade” an Intangible Cultural Heritage

    Event is held on August 31st in Limón with the aim of promoting ethnic, cultural, economic, civil and social rights of Afro-descendants

    “The Gala Parade means for Limonenses and for Afro-descendants a way of artistic cultural manifestation and gastronomy, to share our traditions, values and principles with the rest of the country.” This is how the deputy head of the National Liberation faction, David Gourzong, describes this event that every year in Limón, on August 31st, has the objective of promoting the ethnic, cultural, economic, civil and social rights of Afro-descendants. For this reason and with the focus that this celebration is in the public interest, the deputy proposed declaring the intangible cultural heritage of Costa Rica the “Grand Gala Parade”.

    “This colorful activity is a showcase that allows to expose to the rest of the country and to the world, extracts of the Afro-Costa Rican culture and the contribution of the black in the socio-cultural development of Costa Rica. It is constituted as a cultural and artistic space that enhances the Afro-descendant legacy, embodied by elegant cultural groups, floats and musical bands,” said Gourzong.

    The liberationist’s bill indicates that the Ministry of Culture and Youth and the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) must collaborate with the Municipality of Limón in the dissemination and promotion of the event.

    Respecting the intangible cultural heritage of the Tico communities

    Gourzong recalled that the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage aims to respect the intangible cultural heritage of the communities, groups and individuals concerned; awareness raising at the local, national and international level to the importance of this type of heritage, and international cooperation and assistance.

