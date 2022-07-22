More
    10 Natural Wonders of Costa Rica

    By TCRN STAFF
    Between the Republic of Nicaragua and the Republic of Panama is Costa Rica, a Spanish-speaking country (although it also has some influence of English in many of its geographical areas), with one of the most consolidated democracies in Latin America and approximate dimensions of only 51,100 km².

    Costa Rica has everything you need to relax; from paradisiacal beaches bathed by the Caribbean and Pacific, to rivers with turquoise blue water, passing through forests where you can enjoy nature, meet different species of animals and flora, as well as go hiking and delve deeper into the Costa Rican country.

    Surrounded by both the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea and located in Central America, Costa Rica is considered one of the greenest countries in the world and, according to the 2016 World Happiness Report, is the happiest country in Latin America and one of the happiest in the world having obtained the fourteenth position. Next, we show you 10 true natural paradises that you should know if you travel to Costa Rica:

    Poás Volcano National Park


    As its name indicates, the main attraction of this National Park is the Poás Volcano. This is one of the most important and most visited volcanoes in Costa Rica. The park is located in the province of Alajuela, about 45 kilometers from San José. -© wollertz/123RF

    Celeste River


    Also located in the province of Alajuela, but in the Tenorio Volcano National Park, this river is known for the turquoise blue color of its waters, a color that is due to the optical and mineral effects coming from the Tenorio Volcano. According to popular legend, the Celeste River has this color because it was painted by God when it finished flowing.

    Concha Beach


    This beach belongs to the Pacific coast of Costa Rica to the north of the province of Guanacaste. The climate is unbeatable, since the average number of hours of light per day is 12 between the months of December and April. The temperature of its waters is also ideal, which favors bathing and the practice of water sports such as snorkeling. -Grigory Fedyukovich/IStock

    Monteverde Cloud Forest Biological Reserve


    It is considered the most recognized cloud forest in the world for its biodiversity, which represents 2.5% of the world’s biodiversity. Also 50% of the flora and fauna of Costa Rica is found in this place. It is worth highlighting its trails of more than 13 kilometers, highlighting the “La Ventana” route. -© Simon Dannhauer / iStock

    Manuel Antonio National Park


    In the province of Puntarenas on the Pacific coast of Costa Rica we have the Manuel Antonio National Park. This is a nature conservation area. It stands out for its white sand beaches and crystal clear waters as well as for the green landscape that surrounds it and the fauna it houses such as two-toed sloths, raccoons, monkeys, etc. It is one of the most touristic parts of the country. -© Antonio Picturist / IStock

    Arenal Volcano


    It is within the National Park of the same name as the volcano, located in the province of Alajuela. This volcano is considered a stratovolcano, which makes it more special than the rest. -© Nstanev / iStock

    Ostional Wildlife Refuge


    This refuge is located on Ostional beach in the province of Guanacaste and different species of sea turtles from the Pacific Ocean take refuge there. -© Laranapeleona/Wikimdia Commons

    Puerto Viejo of Talamanca


    In the province of Limón is the Old Port of Talamanca, this is one of the most frequented points of tourists who visit Costa Rica. The beaches that this place houses are worth knowing and enjoying. -© vilainecrevette/123RF

    Cerro Chirripó


    It is in the Chirripó National Park in the province of Limón and is the highest point in Costa Rica with 3,820 meters above sea level. The views from the top of the summit are spectacular. -© Peter Andersen/Wikimedia Commons

    Paz Waterfall


    It is of exceptional beauty due to the environment that surrounds it with fauna, forest and a wooden bridge. This waterfall is located between Verablanca and Chinchona in central Costa Rica. -© ondrejprosicky/123RF

