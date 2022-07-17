More
    Guanacaste Has One of the Most Spectacular Beaches In the World

    By TCRN STAFF
    Costa Rica has the best beach in the world for 2022, according to the specialized site Big 7 Travel which focuses on tourism- analyzed variables such as the places that have a blue flag, the popularity of the beaches on social networks, and the opinions of its editorial team. Based on these criteria, Conchal, in Guanacaste, was chosen as the best beach in the world, heading the list of a total of 50 selected.

    “There is no doubt that Costa Rica is the destination in fashion right now. Not only does it offer amazing biodiversity, but this eco-friendly destination boasts one of the best beaches in the world. “This tiny beach is covered in crushed seashells and enveloped in a turquoise bay. Paradise,” Big 7 Travel posted on its website.

    Other beaches that were chosen are (in no particular order):

    • Turquoise Bay in Australia
    • Grace Bay in Turks and Caicos
    • Siesta Beach in Florida
    • Mosquito Point in Mexico
    • San Fruttuoso in Italy
    • Black Beach in Puerto Rico
    • Bazaruto in Mozambique
    • Mafia Island in Tanzania

    It is not the first time that Costa Rica stands out in these awards. In 2021, it was placed 3th in these annual awards.

    SourceSergio Arce
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
