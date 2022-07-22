Alcohol: The Spiritual Consequences of Its Consumption

Alcohol is mass produced and ingested by millions of people around the world. But little is known about the spiritual consequences of its consumption. In alchemy, alcohol is used to extract the soul essence of an entity; hence, its use in the extraction of essences for oils and the sterilization of medical instruments.

By consuming alcohol, the very essence of the soul is extracted, allowing the body to be more susceptible to neighboring entities; it happens when the “good soul” (the one we were sent here with) leaves because the living conditions are too polluted and too traumatic to tolerate. The good soul leaves the body and a dark entity takes the body for a ride.

So, when a person drinks alcohol, his body is possessed by another entity, taking over his body to perform all kinds of dark deeds; this is why most people, when under the influence of alcohol, tend to have destructive behaviors: violence, low-level sexual encounters, rapes, among many more.

Why has marketing had the need to deceive us, forcing us to buy products that are harmful to the human body and our soul? Perhaps because industry and government seek to oppress human potential and keep us in the “dark” regarding who we are as spiritual beings; they want to keep us powerless and asleep.

Most alcohol advertisements are made with hidden messages and images, which are generally not visible to the common eye, but perceived through the subconscious; being the subconscious a primary tool for our decision-making, feelings, beliefs, etc., the skillful sales teams of alcohol (as well as tobacco) used this technique to trick us into buying their products.

We know that ingesting alcohol affects the nervous system; kills brain cells, is toxic to the liver, weakens the immune system, among other harmful effects. Drinking alcohol during pregnancy can cause birth defects, mental retardation, and fetal deformities.

Still, it is promoted and supported en masse by our dominant culture. Have you ever considered that alcohol is an ingenious tool to keep people disempowered and sick?

We also have to ask ourselves why alcohol is legal in almost the whole world. But in many countries, and specifically the United States and Mexico, psychedelics are illegal. Conscious and safe use of psychedelics or “visionary medicines” is known to help expand the mind; it has helped numerous physical and spiritual ailments, increases intelligence, and helps restructure the brain in positive ways.

In this regard, every day we strive to heal, awaken and be able to transform our world. But hopefully, one day, we will know what the dirty trick is; that is, what was done to humanity regarding the consumption of alcohol.