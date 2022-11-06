10 Foods That Help You Sleep Better

Stop, pause, disconnect. Set aside the activities of the day and let go of worries. Rest is one of the most precious and sacred moments that individuals have. A perfect time to recharge and calm down.

However, who hasn’t ever slept the necessary number of hours and felt that they are still tired? Or have insomnia and be awake all night? Or get frustrated because they can’t get deep and restful sleep. Faced with these situations, it is inevitable to feel bad mood and irritability, emotions that affect the performance of the next day.

There are several factors that contribute to having trouble falling asleep, and diet is one of them. What is consumed before bed makes a difference for better or worse. The secret is that some foods contain properties that help you relax, unlike others that activate the alert system and can cause discomfort such as heartburn.

María Cecilia Ponce, a nutritionist specializing in nutrigenetics, explains that in order to generate a pleasant and relaxing situation, food should mainly contain tryptophan, an amino acid that promotes the formation of serotonin and melatonin, two neurotransmitters that regulate sleep. “The type of nutrients that we consume during the day will generate levels of neurotransmitters, which are responsible for balancing rest. That is why it is important to adopt good eating habits,” she says.

For all fans of caffeine, attention: its consumption does not only come in coffee format, there are several drinks such as soft drinks that contain this stimulating substance and can alter sleep. As he clarifies, not all people respond in the same way to its intake, but a good option is to avoid its consumption during the afternoon and at night.

10 foods that favor a deep and regenerating rest:

Nuts: walnuts, pistachios, almonds. They are a source of magnesium, a key mineral to improve the quality of sleep and avoid falling into insomnia. It is recommended to eat a handful and activate them in water to enhance their properties.

2. Bananas: bananas provide magnesium and potassium, two key minerals to generate a good rest, relax and recover the muscles after physical activity. It is recommended for athletes since, among its benefits, it helps prevent cramps.

3. Eggs: they are a source of essential proteins that help to manufacture and synthesize neurotransmitters such as serotonin and melatonin that contribute to falling asleep and improving the quality of rest.

4. Fatty fish: trout, salmon and tuna are the main source of tryptophan, an amino acid that promotes the formation of serotonin and melatonin, neurotransmitters that help improve rest, and Omega 3, which regulates the circadian cycle. Among its advantages, the prevention of heart disease is also highlighted. Its intake is recommended at least twice a week.

5. Yogurt: rich, fresh, practical. Yogurt is easy to digest and is a perfect ally for maintaining digestive and stomach health in balance and regulating the intestinal microbiome. It also provides calcium, necessary for strengthening bones.

6. Green leafy vegetables: arugula, beets and spinach provide magnesium and act as antioxidants to boost the immune system. It is recommended to eat them cooked to provide iron and calcium.

7. Kiwi: a fruit full of natural antioxidants that help keep the body’s cells healthy and vitamin C, which promotes the synthesis of hormones and strengthens the immune system. The kiwi originated in China and arrived in New Zealand at the beginning of the 20th century, a country that adopted it as its own and named it after its national bird.

8. Avocado: Avocado is a perfect wild card to mix in meals, a food that is characterized by containing healthy fats and high levels of beneficial fibers to generate a feeling of satiety since its digestion is carried out slowly. It also balances cholesterol.

9. Red fruits: rich in antioxidants and polyphenols, which help the intestinal microbiota function correctly and also help improve the circadian cycle.

10. Dark chocolate: the requirement is that it contains as little sugar as possible. In that case, it contains a high level of tryptophan. Consuming it in its proper measure also helps reduce stress and depression.