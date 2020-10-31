According to studies carried out, a very high percentage of people around the world, especially in Costa Rica, suffer from insomnia. However, with sleep therapy, massages, herbal teas, and relaxation exercises, experts say that a pleasant night’s rest can be achieved.

Insomnia … a problem that more people suffer every day. In a study of 600 families, 57% of them reported having trouble sleeping.

It is the most common sleep disorder in the general population. It consists of a reduction in the ability to sleep, which can manifest itself in various ways that lead to different types of insomnia:

Know the types of insomnia

Onset insomnia: trouble starting sleep in less than 30 minutes.

Maintenance insomnia: Problems staying asleep, producing nocturnal awakenings lasting more than 30 minutes, or definitely waking up early, achieving a short total sleep time.

Lack of sleep can negatively affect the life of the person who suffers, causing social, occupational or other important deterioration.

The number of hours of sleep required varies from person to person. Although the daily average is 7 and a half hours, there is a range that ranges from 4 (“little sleepers”) to 10 hours (“great sleepers”), these values ​​being considered within normality.

People who suffer from insomnia often complain of some of the following problems:

Difficulty falling asleep.

falling asleep. Difficulty staying asleep (they wake up several times a night).

staying asleep (they wake up several times a night). Early awakenings in the morning.

awakenings in the morning. Feeling of not sleeping well.

of not sleeping well. During the day , people with insomnia usually have:

, people with insomnia usually have: Tired or sleepy

or sleepy Anxiety or depression

or depression Memory disorders or reduced attention.

disorders or reduced attention. Irritability, nervousness.

What can cause insomnia?

There are many causes that can lead to insomnia.

Psychiatric illnesses such as depression and anxiety disorders.

such as depression and anxiety disorders. Inadequate sleep hygiene (naps, caffeine and / or alcohol consumption, vigorous physical activity before bedtime, irregular bedtime / wake-up times, staying in bed for long hours, intellectual activities before sleeping, etc.).

sleep hygiene (naps, caffeine and / or alcohol consumption, vigorous physical activity before bedtime, irregular bedtime / wake-up times, staying in bed for long hours, intellectual activities before sleeping, etc.). Chronic diseases that present with pain or shortness of breath (rheumatic diseases, fibromyalgia, COPD, asthma, heart failure, gastroesophageal reflux, gastric / duodenal ulcer).

that present with pain or shortness of breath (rheumatic diseases, fibromyalgia, COPD, asthma, heart failure, gastroesophageal reflux, gastric / duodenal ulcer). Diseases that occur during sleep (sleep apnea syndrome, restless legs syndrome, periodic leg movements, etc.).

occur during sleep (sleep apnea syndrome, restless legs syndrome, periodic leg movements, etc.). Medications (stimulants, antidepressants, sedative inhibitors, or hypnotics).

(stimulants, antidepressants, sedative inhibitors, or hypnotics). Irregular sleep pattern , rotating work schedules.

, rotating work schedules. Idiopathic (without apparent cause).

(without apparent cause). Pseudoinsomnia (the patient complains that he does not sleep well even though sleep studies show no abnormalities).

It is better to sleep little, but deeply

Insomnia not only means getting little sleep, it is also sleeping poorly. It is a light or agitated sleep, which does not respect the phase of deep sleep, nor the phase in which one dreams. To be truly useful, sleep must be of good quality, since the action of sleeping is essential for the physical and emotional balance of the individual.

Is there a type of person who is more prone to suffer from these disorders?

While some doctors claim that people 45 years and older are more likely to suffer from insomnia, other doctors, such as Dr. Cesare Rovere, argue that there is no prototype that represents people who suffer from insomnia.

It all depends on the degree of anxiety that the individual accumulates during the day and the control he has to eliminate this tension. In other words, a housewife may suffer from more stress and insomnia than an executive. Again, it’s all about the build-up of tension and the ability to release it.