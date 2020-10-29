More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Ostional Prepares to Receive one of the Big Turtle Arrivals of the Year

    By TCRN STAFF
    7
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Lawyer who Grows Marijuana in front of Alajuela Courts will Face Trial this Week

    The lawyer Mario Cerdas Salazar, defender of marijuana for recreational purposes, will face a trial as of October 26th for apparent cultivation and supply of the drug
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Ostional Prepares to Receive one of the Big Turtle Arrivals of the Year

    We have very good news for all nature lovers, this past weekend the Ostional Association of Local Guides (AGLO) reported that today one more massive turtle arrival is starting
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    PayPal Will Allow Transactions in Cryptocurrencies as of 2021

    As of next year, PayPal will begin managing transactions in cryptocurrency. Its customers...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    We have very good news for all nature lovers, this past weekend the Ostional Association of Local Guides (AGLO) reported that today one more massive turtle arrival is starting.

    “Today began a second arrival for the month of October, this is one of the big arrivals of the year and could last at least 4 to 5 more days.” If you are one of the people who are interested in going to observe this spectacle of nature, we inform you that as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the guidelines for turtle watching and hiring guides changed in Ostional.

    Some of the changes that are being applied from now on are the following:

    Only tourists who have a prior reservation will be served. If a large influx of tourists is received without reservation, the Refuge will be closed, so it is recommended to make your reservation.

    The beach opening hours will be established by the Ministry of Health.

    We ask that you please bring your mask.

    Tourists will wait in their respective vehicles for their turn to enter the beach, this in order to avoid crowds at the service station.

    As far as possible, the use of cash is being avoided, so those who have access are requested to cancel the guided service through SINPE Móvil or electronic transfer.

    The Association of Local Guides Ostional (AGLO) reminds tourists of the channels they can use to make their reservation:

    By phone: 506 2682-0428

    WhatsApp: +506 6252 7412

    Banner nuevo

    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaHéctor Méndez
    Previous articlePayPal Will Allow Transactions in Cryptocurrencies as of 2021
    Next articleLawyer who Grows Marijuana in front of Alajuela Courts will Face Trial this Week
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Lawyer who Grows Marijuana in front of Alajuela Courts will Face Trial this Week

    The lawyer Mario Cerdas Salazar, defender of marijuana for recreational purposes, will face a trial as of October 26th for apparent cultivation and supply of the drug
    Read more
    Environment

    Ostional Prepares to Receive one of the Big Turtle Arrivals of the Year

    TCRN STAFF -
    We have very good news for all nature lovers, this past weekend the Ostional Association of Local Guides (AGLO) reported that today one more massive turtle arrival is starting
    Read more
    News

    PayPal Will Allow Transactions in Cryptocurrencies as of 2021

    TCRN STAFF -
    As of next year, PayPal will begin managing transactions in cryptocurrency. Its customers will have the possibility of...
    Read more
    Science & Technology

    Bryan Villarreal Alvarado: Guanacaste Exoplanet Hunter on the Search for Alien Worlds

    TCRN STAFF -
    Since the discovery of the first exoplanets in the early 1990s more than 4,000 have been confirmed. Bryan Villareal Alvarado is completing...
    Read more
    Health

    Homemade Tricks to Lower Fever in Children.

    TCRN STAFF -
    Fever is the body heating of the human being due to agents that cause infection and the...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Scientists Manage to Generate Electricity from Moisture in the Air

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    Technology is always in search of alternatives, of new forms of survival, inventions that represent new options...
    Read more

    First Study with Underwater Cameras Reveals the Status of Costa Rica’s Pacific Sharks and Rays

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    n Costa Rica, 29 species of sharks and rays have been studied, of which 66% are in danger of extinction, according to a report by scientists from the University of Costa Rica (UCR). Sharks and rays are organisms that contribute to the health of the oceans
    Read more

    Energy Proposals are being Discussed to help in the Country`s Fiscal Situation and Economic Reactivation

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    Productive sectors, government and legislative deputies will discuss proposals to improve electricity rates and promote economic reactivation by reducing energy operating costs...
    Read more

    Live the experience of Venturing into a Volcanic rock Cenote in Huetar territory

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    In the Huetar indigenous territory, there is Tabacari, in Spanish "Santuario de las Aguas" (Water sanctuary), a...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »