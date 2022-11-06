More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    Vaccine Makers Predict They Will Have Cancer Cure ‘Before 2030’

    By TCRN STAFF
    30
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Professors Özlem Türeci and Uğur Şahin, co-founders of BioNTech in Mainz, Germany –the company that partnered with Pfizer to make a revolutionary mRNA COVID-19 vaccine– have stated that their company is currently developing a cancer vaccine that could be within the reach of patients in the next decade, and that they believe it will represent a radical change in the treatment of the deadly disease.

    “Yes, we believe that a cure for cancer, or a change in the lives of cancer patients, is within our reach”, Türeci said in his speech on the BBC’s “Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg” programme. When asked when many patients around the world could access cancer vaccines, Professor Şahin, for his part, said that this could happen “before 2030”.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    During the interview, Türeci described how the mRNA technology that forms the core of BioNTech’s covid vaccine can be repurposed so that the immune system attacks cancer cells instead of invading coronaviruses.

    Scientists return to their original research

    According to Türeci, research into coronavirus vaccines “returns” to its original course that it had before the pandemic –the company went on to produce Covid-19 vaccines in the face of the global emergency– on cancer treatment that focuses on cancers tumors such as melanoma and bowel cancer.

    The mRNA or messenger RNA in the vaccines in BioNTech’s development –​​which only use the genetic code of the virus, while conventional vaccines are produced using weakened forms of a virus– will target cancer cells as if they were on a “carrier poster”. search for criminals”, Türeci said. In this way, the mRNA will be able to distinguish cancer cells from normal cells and kill them.

    In other words, instead of carrying a code that identifies viruses, the cancer vaccine would have genetic instructions for cancer antigens, that is, proteins found on the surface of tumor cells. Thus, the same approach that was used in the Covid-19 vaccine can be used to prime the immune system to seek out and destroy cancer cells.

    Türeci: «We have several advances and we will continue working on them»

    When the presenter asked the couple if “there is still a chance” that the vaccines will not work, Türeci diverted attention. “I do not think so”, he answered. “Everything we have learned about the immune system and what we’ve achieved with a cancer vaccine shows, in principle, clear activity: We can induce these killer T cells, we can target them”, he added. “As scientists, we are always hesitant to say that we will have a cure for cancer,” he continued, adding that the pair nonetheless have “a number of breakthroughs” that they will continue to work on.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceNCR Noticias
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous article
    Promoting Itself as a Tourist Destination and Attracting Investment are Objectives of Costa Rica in The Qatar World Cup
    Next article
    10 Foods That Help You Sleep Better
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Mindfulness And Its Many Health Benefits

    Since man is a man, he has wondered about the causes of suffering and, above all, about the means to alleviate it. Sooner or later
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER