    Requirements for Registering with the Costa Rican Authorities Your Covid-19 Vaccine Certificate

    Either having been received in or outside the country

    By Beleida Delgado
    Beleida Delgado

    If you are a Citizen, legalized resident or foreign visitor the requirements for registering vaccines that were applied either in or outside the National Territory of Costa Rica, with or without a digital certificate are the following:

    • Fill out and complete the form available on the page of “Ministerio de Salud” for this purpose, to complete the affidavit and digitally sign it, then you have to email it to [email protected] with the name and last name in the subject matter.
    • A copy of the vaccination record card
    • A copy of the ID document
    • If the vaccination record card is in a foreign language, you must present a Spanish translation
    • To have filled out the Heath Pass when you entered the country after vaccination
    • The copy must be from both the front where the personal identification data is displayed and the inside where the doses received are displayed.
    • The process number that is generated once you have completed the online form may take time to arrive, you should not complete the form again if it does not arrive immediately, just make sure you have sent the form.

