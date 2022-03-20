Zac Efron Vacations in Costa Rica Accompanied By a Mysterious Woman

Zac Efron, the 34-year-old American actor, vacations in Costa Rica accompanied by a “mysterious” woman. The Directorate of Migration revealed that the film and television star entered the country on March 12th. For now, it does not register departures.

Images revealed by British media captured the actor with the woman on a national beach. It reported that the actor briefly surfed and then ran down the beach shirtless, looking in great shape.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

It also was reported that: “Both have been seen with an affectionate attitude, accompanied by Efron’s friends.” The actor ended his 10-month relationship with model Vanessa Valladares last April.

Another visit to the country

Zach Efron was in Costa Rica in November 2019, where he was -among other places- in the Osa Peninsula, south of Costa Rica. Here he rappelled down a beautiful waterfall, where he was accompanied by part of the production team. Efron visited Costa Rica on the occasion of the recording of the series Down to Earth, which premiered on Netflix on July 10th, 2020. Down to Earth portrayed different eco-sustainable experiences and initiatives in the world, including some that are carried out in Costa Rica.